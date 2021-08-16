Driver warning after contaminated diesel found at Tesco petrol station

Drivers were left furious after they unknowingly refuelled their vehicles with contaminated diesel at a Tesco garage, causing their cars to come to a stuttering halt.

Some vehicles broke down before they even left the petrol station in Sandhurst, Berkshire on Sunday.

Other drivers reported only making it as far as 100 metres, SurreyLive reports.

The diesel was contaminated with water and an investigation has been launched, a Tesco spokesperson said.

Drivers who were affected say they called fuel specialists and the RAC before having to wait several hours for their vehicles to be looked at and their tanks drained.

The fuel was contaminated with water, a Tesco spokesperson said ( Image: HampshireLive WS)

Steven Berry, one of the drivers impacted, told SurreyLive: "I filled up, drove about 50 metres and the car died on me, the engine died out. It became very apparent very quickly that it was a misfuelling issue.

"Mainly because I broke down beside somebody else sat there stranded, and they said they'd done exactly the same thing. I looked around and there were cars everywhere, I counted 15."

Steven said "it was clear" the diesel was contaminated.

He added: "We have photographic evidence and some people have samples which are going to get analysed."

Tesco staff were in the process of locking the pumps, according to Steven.

His wife also gave a young family who was left stranded a lift back home.

He said: "We all make mistakes but it's how they are dealt with. The customer service just was not there. I'm not worried about compensation, I want them to review their process so if it happens again it will be less stressful for the customer."

Steven says he is now out of pocket by about £300 because of the contaminated fuel and cost of getting his car's tank drained.

Sign up for our daily newsletter to keep up to date with all the essential information at www.mirror.co.uk/email .

He will fork out even more money this week on a car rental while he waits for his Kia to be serviced so he can drive it again.

He says he was not able to get a fuel refund on the day as he paid at the pump and didn't choose a receipt option.

And because it was a Sunday - when the banks are closed - the transaction did not appear on his bank statement until Monday.

He adds that the entire ordeal took up his Sunday as he got fuel at about 12.30pm and he didn't get home until 7pm.

Steve Lawson, another unlucky customer, said: "My car got about 100 metres, stopping in the service road, and I counted at least 15 cars that didn't travel more than 50 metres from leaving the pump. Some people made it onto the main A30."

Steve received a refund at the site from Tesco but said he had to fork out £264 to drain the fuel tank and pay for a refuel of non-contaminated fuel.

This figure excludes the car service needed in the coming days.

He added: "Just getting a taxi back to Tesco to collect my car was another £22 in taxi fare."

The Fuel Doctor was called to the scene to drain some of the affected tanks.

The firm specialises in dealing with incidents of the incorrect fuel type being used and in draining and refilling tanks.

Tesco has confirmed it will be covering the costs of any repairs to cars directly related to this incident.

A spokesperson said: "There was a brief window of time on Sunday when a small number customers of the petrol station at our Sandhurst Extra refuelled their cars from a fuel tank that had previously been closed due to water contamination.

"We are really sorry for the inconvenience caused and we are looking into how this happened.

"We are contacting customers who have made us aware that they were impacted and we’ll cover the cost of any repairs needed to their vehicles as a direct result of this."

Unleaded fuel at the site has not been affected. Customers who bought diesel from the affected pump for around 30 minutes from 12.15pm on Sunday should contact the store's customer services team if they have not already done so.