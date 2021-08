As Year 6, Season 2 of Rainbow Six Siege gets ready to come to a close, Ubisoft has announced a new time-limited PvP event called Containment that is inspired by the upcoming game Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction. The event features a reworked version of the Consulate map that has been overcome by the Chimera Parasite, and brings with it a new limited-time game mode called Nest Destruction that brings an otherworldly twist to multiplayer. Furthermore, Rainbow Six Siege will be 70% off until August 19 and the game will be free to try for all players from August 13-15.