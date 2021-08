Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who fled his country when the Taliban seized power, is now staying with his family in the United Arab Emirates. The Afghan ambassador to Tajikistan said Ghani had about $169 million when he left Afghanistan on Sunday. Earlier, a spokesman for the Russian embassy in Kabul claimed that the president had fled With four cars and a helicopter full of money. Obviously, it was too much money to put in a helicopter. Ghani had no choice but to leave some on the tarmac. In a video message on Facebook, he addressed the Afghan people tonight.