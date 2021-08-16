Peter King: Jets need veteran backup to help Zach Wilson handle 'immense' pressure

Wilson will play two series during Saturday's preseason opener against the Giants, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Wilson will make his preseason debut Saturday, but with Giants coach Joe Judge having said that he will handle the first preseason game the way teams used to handle the last one, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Wilson may be facing backups in the opposing defense. Reports surrounding the rookie No. 2 overall pick's performance in camp have been mostly positive to date, though he did struggle in front of fans last Sunday, throwing two interceptions without a touchdown.
