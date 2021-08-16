Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Peter King: Jets need veteran backup to help Zach Wilson handle 'immense' pressure

By Dan Mennella
Posted by 
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 5 days ago

Are the Jets setting up Zach Wilson for success? Longtime NFL columnist Peter King isn’t so sure, but he thinks adding someone like Bears backup Nick Foles could help.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
702
Followers
3K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#Gang Green#Bucs#Cowboys#Florida International#Gm#Super Bowl Mvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Veteran NFL Quarterback Has Telling Admission On Zach Wilson

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson didn’t exactly light up the scoreboard in his preseason debut last night. But the former BYU star has been impressing one veteran quarterback, who had extremely high praise for him. Speaking to ESPN, Jets veteran quarterback Josh Johnson gushed over how “special” Wilson looks....
NFLchatsports.com

Should New York Jets be concerned by Zach Wilson's early hiccups?

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Clearly, New York Jets coach Robert Saleh had done his research, an indication he anticipated a question about the early struggles of rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. "There was a Hall of Famer [Sunday] that was inducted that had a 71 quarterback rating his rookie year," Saleh...
NFLarcamax.com

Zach Wilson struggles in Jets' opening scrimmage, defense dominates

The energy was there and the excitement was present, as it was the first time the Jets practiced in MetLife Stadium in front of the fans this offseason. The evening felt as close to an actual football game as Gang Green could get. It was time for the offensive fireworks,...
NFLNewsday

Jets' Zach Wilson on what he needs to improve on: 'Everything'

The Saturday night lights came on and No. 2 in the red quarterback jersey was out there in his MetLife Stadium "debut" for the Jets. This was just their annual Green & White scrimmage, but the nearly 20,000 fans and everyone else in the building could see the immediate future.
NFLPosted by
Daily Herald

Zach Wilson shaky, 'not great' in Jets' stadium scrimmage

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Zach Wilson was blunt, refusing to sugarcoat his performance in the New York Jets' scrimmage. 'œYeah, not great,' the rookie quarterback acknowledged Saturday night after a shaky practice that included two interceptions in his first appearance at MetLife Stadium. 'œI have high expectations for myself and...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NY Jets: Zach Wilson's 'not great' performance is not a cause for concern

The NY Jets held their annual Green and White scrimmage on Saturday. And for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, it was the biggest stage of his brief NFL career. Fans packed the stands in MetLife Stadium hoping to see their rookie sensation dazzle and excite. But when the night came to an end, those in attendance couldn't help but feel a little disappointed.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Zach Wilson Has Honest Admission About His Play At Jets Practice

No. 2 pick Zach Wilson is the overwhelmingly likely starter for a New York Jets team without depth behind him. It sounds like he may need to ramp up his play, or the Jets could be in a precarious position. While rookies like Trevor Lawrence, Trey Lance, and Justin Fields have turned heads at practice, Wilson admits that his play hasn’t been up to par.
NFLPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Jets Green & White practice a learning experience for Zach Wilson

Jets fans got their first look at new head coach Robert Saleh and rookie quarterback Zach Wilson inside MetLife Stadium at Saturday’s Green & White practice. It was a frustrating night for Wilson, who said the atmosphere of practicing at MetLife Stadium in front of fans was awesome, but assessed his own performance as “not great.” Unofficially, he completed 11 of 24 passes for 112 yards and two interceptions.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Jets’ QB Zach Wilson’s struggles are easy math

Since before the draft, I have been the loudest voice in America telling anyone who would listen, not to draft quarterback (QB) Zach Wilson in the first round. Scouting is not all that difficult. All you have to do is look at and study the pieces of his puzzle to project what is going to happen. Saturday night in the Jets’ Green and White instrasquad scrimmage at MetLife Stadium, Wilson went 11-24 for 112 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. The NY Daily News reported there were too many three-and-outs and the Wilson-led offense only managed to produce one field goal.
NFLchatsports.com

Jets QB Zach Wilson throws caution to wind -- in practice

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Zach Wilson is in experimental mode. The Jets’ rookie quarterback is trying things in practice to see what he can and can’t do against NFL defenses. He’s learning quickly that some things worked in college won’t work in the NFL. "One of my goals was just...
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Why Jets are not alarmed by Zach Wilson’s rough debut

Zach Wilson’s MetLife Stadium introduction to Jets fans didn’t go as planned. The franchise’s latest hope at quarterback is expected to have a quarter, if not more, to make a better second impression. Coach Robert Saleh said after Monday’s practice the plan is for the second-overall pick in the draft...
NFLCBS Sports

Jets' Zach Wilson: Playing two series Saturday

Wilson will play two series during Saturday's preseason opener against the Giants, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Wilson will make his preseason debut Saturday, but with Giants coach Joe Judge having said that he will handle the first preseason game the way teams used to handle the last one, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Wilson may be facing backups in the opposing defense. Reports surrounding the rookie No. 2 overall pick's performance in camp have been mostly positive to date, though he did struggle in front of fans last Sunday, throwing two interceptions without a touchdown.
NFLNewsday

Jets' pass rush getting a little too close to Zach Wilson

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Zach Wilson continues to be under pressure in practice, but on one play a pass rusher got a little too close for Robert Saleh’s liking. The rookie quarterback smacked his hand on a defensive player’s helmet while attempting a pass Tuesday. Wilson shook it as he came off and then spoke to a trainer and Saleh. Wilson returned for the next series and made a strong throw to Jamison Crowder for a big gain.
NFLchatsports.com

Jets QB Zach Wilson perceives practice as a time to take risks

Practice is much different than a game setting. Sure you have 11-on-11 windows during the workouts, but going through the playbook and building a rapport with your teammates at your training facility is the time to take the on-field risks that you may not be able to take in games.

Comments / 0

Community Policy