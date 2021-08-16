Peter King: Jets need veteran backup to help Zach Wilson handle 'immense' pressure

Since before the draft, I have been the loudest voice in America telling anyone who would listen, not to draft quarterback (QB) Zach Wilson in the first round. Scouting is not all that difficult. All you have to do is look at and study the pieces of his puzzle to project what is going to happen. Saturday night in the Jets’ Green and White instrasquad scrimmage at MetLife Stadium, Wilson went 11-24 for 112 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. The NY Daily News reported there were too many three-and-outs and the Wilson-led offense only managed to produce one field goal.