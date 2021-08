Here are the hottest customer service trends that can help your business level up its support game in the following months. Organizations worldwide put their customer service at the top of their priority list during the pandemic, and with good reason, because it was the only thing that could help them stand out on the market. 77% of buyers state that they’re loyal to the brands that offer high-quality customer service. But what does customer service look like in 2021? What do clients expect to receive from companies?