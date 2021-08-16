Cancel
Public Health

Fully vaccinated flight attendant dies of COVID-19

By Joe Hiti
 5 days ago

A Southwest Airlines flight attendant who was fully vaccinated has died from COVID-19. Maurice Reginald Shepperson, 36, of Las Vegas, tested positive for the novel coronavirus in July.

