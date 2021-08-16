Rare Rides: The Eagle Premier Story, Part I

With only 285 Dodge Vipers made for the 1992 year model, you’ll be hard pressed to find many clean examples for sale!. Back in 1991, Dodge debuted the Viper to the unsuspecting public, and it received a ton of attention from the consumers as well as the automotive community. When you look at the other American cars being produced around the same time, it is clear that the Viper was definitely ahead of its time. Additionally, the first examples were put together in record time as well. Exactly two years from the start date, one of the pre-production models piloted by Carroll Shelby kicked off and kept pace for the 1991 Indianapolis 500. Later that year, Dodge provided car reviewers and media access to the car and began delivering pre-ordered cars first thing in 1992.