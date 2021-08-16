Cancel
Rare Rides: The Eagle Premier Story, Part I

By Corey Lewis
Truth About Cars
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s Rare Ride combined Italian design and French running gear in a full-size sedan marketed under an all-new brand: Eagle. It’s time for the Eagle Premier story. As mentioned above, the Premier was a multinational sort of car. Developed by AMC while Renault was a major stakeholder, the Premier was created in the relatively brief time span which gave us cars like the Renault Alliance built in Wisconsin, and the French-built Renault Medallion that was later rebranded an Eagle.

