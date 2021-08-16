Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Saints and Ochsner Health partner for vaccine events across the Gulf South

By KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
The New Orleans Saints and Ochsner Health are coming together to hold multiple free vaccination events across the Gulf South region on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

At these events, people who receive vaccinations will be entered to win two tickets to a 2021 New Orleans Saints game. Ochsner will draw a winner from each vaccination site.

Below is the list of cities and locations where vaccinations will be available on August 17 and more details, including the type of vaccines being offered, can be found at www.ochsner.org/vaccineday :

New Orleans:

Lakeside Shopping Center, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, LA 70002. Hours: 11 a.m.- 6:25 p.m.
Smoothie King Center, 1501 Dave Dixon Dr., New Orleans, LA 70113. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Baton Rouge:

Runnels School, 17255 S. Harrells Ferry Road, Baton Rouge, LA, 70816. Hours: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Bayou:

Chabert Primary Care Clinic, 1978 Industrial Blvd., Houma, LA, 70363. Hours: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Northshore:

Slidell Medical Office Building 2, 105 Medical Center Drive, Ste 305, Slidell, LA 70458. Hours: 8
a.m.-12 p.m.,1 p.m.-4pm.
Ochsner Health Center-Covington, 1000 Ochsner Blvd, Covington, LA 70433. Hours: 8:40 a.m.-
11 a.m., 12 p.m.-2 p.m.

Lafayette:

Domingue Recreational Center, 901 Mudd Avenue, Lafayette, LA, 70501. Hours: 8 a.m.-12 p.m., 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Lake Charles:

Ochsner-CHRISTUS Health Center- Lake Area, 4150 Nelson Road Building C, Suite 11, Lake
Charles, LA, 70605. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Mississippi:

Ochsner Medical Center – Hancock,149 Drinkwater Blvd, Bay St. Louis, MS 39520. Hours: 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Ochsner Health Center – Long Beach,111 N Cleveland Avenue, Long Beach, MS 39560. Hours:
8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Ochsner Health Center – Shepherd Square, 4540 Shepherd Square, Diamondhead, MS, 39525.
Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Monroe:

Monroe Civic Center - Convention Center, Bayou Room, 401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway,
Monroe, LA, 71201. Hours: 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Shreveport - Bossier:

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport and LSU Health Shreveport Partnership, LSUHS North
Campus, 2627 Linwood Avenue (former Chevyland dealership), Shreveport, LA 70113,
Hours:10 a.m.-6 p.m.

