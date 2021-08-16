Coronavirus Updates: Daily average cases up 930% since mid-June

As the delta variant continues to surge across the country, some hospitals have been pushed to their breaking point.

The United States recorded more than 140,000 new infections on Friday and Saturday.

Daily average cases are up 930% since mid-June.

The eight states with the highest case rates are in the deep south.

The situation is especially dire in Houston where there is a 600-person waiting list for hospital beds and growing concerns over a lack of necessary staffing.

Here are more of today's headlines:

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that all healthcare workers in New York State, including staff at hospitals, long-term care facilities, nursing homes, adult care, and other congregate care settings, will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Monday, September 27, with limited exceptions for those with religious or medical reasons. To date, 75% of the state's 450,000 hospital workers, 74% of the state's 30,000 adult care facility workers, and 68% of the state's 145,500 nursing home workers have completed their vaccine series.

New York City Mayor de Blasio unveiled details of the city's "Key to NYC" plan indoor vaccine mandate Monday. His executive order goes into effect tomorrow, Tuesday, August 17. The program will involve door-to-door canvassing, support for small businesses and a $10 million advertising campaign. Enforcement will begin September 13.

New York City-run vaccination sites will begin offering third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to immunocompromised New Yorkers. Third doses will be distributed via walk-in and appointment. Residents will not have to show documentation of a qualifying underlying medical condition, but they are urged to check with their doctor before receiving a third dose.

The NYC Homecoming Week concerts taking place in the outer boroughs prior to the big finale concert in Central Park begin Monday in the Bronx . The "It's Time for Hip Hop in NYC" concerts will take place the week of August 16. All are free. Attendees will need to show proof of at least one dose of COVID vaccination.

An NYPD Detective has died of COVID-19 . Shantay Neal-Baker served in the risk mitigation division. She was with the department for 20 years. Neal-Baker is one of two NYPD detectives to die on the same day. 50th Precinct Sergeant Ryan Kenny died from a possible heart attack, according to Chief of Department Rodney Harrison.

It was a busy Saturday for vaccination centers around New Jersey, a day after the CDC's new guidance allowed for third doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for immunocompromised Americans.

In Essex County, more than 300 people received their third dose by noon at the Kmart site in West Orange, one of two locations, including Essex County College in Newark. And even more are expected.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are surging, and in Dallas County, Texas, there are "zero ICU beds left for children," county judge Clay Jenkins said in a news conference Friday morning.

"That means if your child's in a car wreck, if your child has a congenital heart defect or something and needs an ICU bed, or more likely if they have COVID and need an ICU bed, we don't have one. Your child will wait for another child to die," Jenkins said. "Your child will just not get on the ventilator, your child will be CareFlighted to Temple or Oklahoma City or wherever we can find them a bed, but they won't be getting one here unless one clears."

State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said Saturday that the state's vaccine task force met Friday to discuss the matter and would complete its review quickly.

In the meantime, he encouraged doctors to contact potentially eligible patients and "discuss the benefits of receiving an additional dose."

CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens are both now administering COVID-19 booster shots , but only for those with weakened immune systems.

CVS says people can schedule vaccination appointments on their website.

A spokesperson for the company said those who want the booster shot will also be required to confirm that they are immunocompromised during the scheduling process as well as when they get the third dose.

Hold on to that vaccination card. A rapidly growing number of places across the U.S. are requiring people to show proof they have been inoculated against COVID-19 to teach school, work at a hospital, see a concert or eat inside a restaurant.

Following New York City's lead, New Orleans and San Francisco will impose such rules at many businesses starting next week, while Los Angeles is looking into the idea.

The new measures are an attempt to stem the rising tide of COVID-19 cases that has pushed hospitals to the breaking point, including in the Dallas area, where top officials warned they are running out of beds in their pediatric intensive care units.

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has denied a request to block Indiana University's vaccine mandate for students heading back to college.

Barrett, who has jurisdiction over the appeals court involved in the case, acted alone and did not refer the matter to the full court.

This marks the first time the justices have been asked to weigh in on the legality of a mandate experts increasingly believe will combat the spread of COVID-19.

The move could signal that similar vaccine mandates will be upheld.

The CDC's advisory panel voted unanimously Friday to recommend an additional dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for immunocompromised people.

The recommendation does not apply to those who have received the single-dose vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson.

An Alabama family's life was turned upside down when their 12-year-old son, a healthy, strong athlete, caught COVID-19 and landed in the hospital struggling to breathe.

Brody Barnett, a seventh grader from Chilton County, and his family are speaking out to warn the public of the dangers of the delta variant.

With the CDC estimating that the delta variant accounts for more than 90% of new COVID cases in the U.S., scientists are still learning more about what makes this variant different from prior versions of the virus.

There are dozens of COVID-19 variants. Some emerge and quickly fade away. Others emerge and sweep the globe. The delta variant first emerged in India in December 2020 and quickly became the dominant strain there and then in the United Kingdom.

Now, experts say there's good news and bad news when it comes to this new variant. Here's what we know now

Investigators with the Hawaii Attorney General's office arrested a father and son on Sunday when they reportedly tried to use fake vaccination cards at a Hawaii airport.

The pair were arrested at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu after flying there from California.

A 52-year-old cancer survivor and mom in Illinois got a double lung transplant after a severe case of COVID-19 , despite being vaccinated.

A wife, mother and grandmother, she beat cancer and then battled through months of hospitalization after contracting COVID-19. She spoke Thursday from her hospital bed while recovering from a double lung transplant.

Bratlien said her battle with COVID started in late April, a month after she got the vaccine.

Earlier in the pandemic, experts had hoped if we can get 75% of Americans vaccinated, we can contain the coronavirus.

Thursday, we're at just over 50% vaccinated. But 75% is no longer enough. The Delta variant has changed the equation, literally. A professor of epidemiology at Boston University recently tweeted equations that explain why Delta has made it mathematically impossible to beat the virus now with just the vaccine.

