This Character Was Killed off in 'Unforgotten' and Fans Are Devastated

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Unforgotten. There is something traumatic about seeing one of our favorite fictional characters leave a series. Whether they’re killed off or leave in some other capacity, our favorite series can lose momentum. Many fans are wondering why such a huge character, like Cassie Stuart on the award-winning British crime drama Unforgotten, would decide to part ways with the show, but we’ve seen this before.

