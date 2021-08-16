Cancel
Public Health

VIDEO: Fauci says 'put aside' concerns about personal liberties, realize 'common enemy' in COVID

By Audacy Staff
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago

Dr. Anthony Fauci urged Americans to put aside concerns of personal liberties and unite behind the “common enemy” that is the coronavirus as cases soar due to the delta variant’s spread.

Audacy

Audacy

