4 Women’s Denim Trends to Know from Magic

By Angela Velasquez
 4 days ago

After a year of safe buys and core items, women’s denim brands are tempting retailers with their statement-making denim assortments for Fall/Winter ’21-’22 and Spring/Summer ’22.

Exhibiting brands at Magic Las Vegas last week, the trend-driven and contemporary young women’s apparel trade show, presented a wide sweep of denim styles that key into ongoing trends for wider fits and more decorated designs.

Color story

Yellow and coral jean jackets added a pop of color to Articles of Society’s collection. Sage the Label lived up to its name with sage green straight-fit jeans, as well as ecru denim. The brand’s high-waisted straight jeans with a trendy crossover waistband offered retailers a subtle and stylish way to introduce novelty to their sales floor.

Color was a focal point in Prosperity Denim’s line. Along with cargo jeans, the brand focused on ombre effects like overdyed hot-pink jeans. Others featured legs that transitioned from deep indigo to a natural ecru hue.

Easy dressing

The effortless style of coordinating sets wasn’t lost on Molly Bracken, which offered items like lightweight pull-on denim shorts and matching ruffle-sleeve tops. A shorts version of a boiler suit offered the same kind of all-in-one convenience for spring.

Skinny jeans continue to be Lola Jeans’ bestselling style, but the brand’s denim blazers—in white and blue—offered an easy way to spruce up a casual look. A full-length denim trench coat and soft, slouchy wide-leg pleated jeans rounded out the comfortable yet elevated collection.

Nineties kid

Though Flying Monkey’s collection offered skinny jeans aplenty, the brand showcased the full scope of ’90s-inspired styles with loose fits and wide-leg jeans with unfinished hems. The brand also offered a line of stonewash and black flare jeans and styles with a worn-in look, like straight-fit blue jeans with ripped knees.

Hidden Denim embraced the ’90s as well with wide-leg cargo jeans. The brand’s bestsellers, however, spanned vintage-wash boyfriend jeans, cropped high-rise straight fits and a frayed fitted jean jacket, to flare fits in gray and with distressing.

Cello’s jeans with color-contrasting legs—one black, one white—nod to the decade’s grunge scene.

Bohemian cowgirl

While flared silhouettes peppered brands’ 90s-meets-Y2K denim stories, dramatic bell-bottoms smacked of Western-meets-Woodstock bohemia.

Jaded Gypsy, Newbury Kustom and Peach Love were among the brands that offered wide bell-bottom silhouettes, often in sunset-inspired hues and prints like stripes and stars. In the case of Jaded Gypsy, the bells were created with mixed-media scarf prints.

Grace Jeans taps into the Beyonce-approved rodeo trend with bell-bottoms decorated with allover brown and beige cow print. For a disco-rodeo look, Vervet offered no shortage of jean jackets embellished with crystals, studs, fringe and combinations of the three bold trims.

