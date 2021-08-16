Cancel
Politics

EXPLAINER: Western states face first federal water cuts

By Associated Press
Posted by 
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39v1UT_0bT6pb2s00

U.S. officials are expected to declare the first-ever water shortage from a river that serves 40 million people in the West.

MORE ABOUT THE DROUGHT CRISIS

The anticipated forecast Monday will mean some Arizona farmers get less water from the Colorado River next year, forcing them to make adjustments.

A prolonged drought made worse by climate change has led to record low water levels at Lake Mead, one of the river's reservoirs.

The situation highlights the challenges for a region that's also growing in population.

The Colorado River provides drinking water, irrigation for farms and hydropower to seven Western states and parts of Mexico.

