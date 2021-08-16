US government opens formal investigation into Tesla’s Autopilot system

Two US senators requested a federal investigation of Tesla's statements about its Autopilot driver assistance system Wednesday, asserting in the wake of multiple crashes that the automaker's exaggerations have put consumers at risk. The letter to the Federal Trade Commission concerning "Tesla's misleading advertising" comes two days after another federal agency launched a probe into Autopilot. Tesla and Chief Executive Elon Musk's "repeated overstatements of the vehicles' capabilities -- despite clear and frequent warnings -- demonstrate a deeply concerning disregard for the safety of those on the road and require real accountability," Democratic senators Richard Blumenthal and Ed Markey wrote. "We urge you to swiftly open an investigation into Tesla's repeated and overstated claims about their Autopilot and Full Self-Driving features and take appropriate enforcement action to prevent further injury or death as a result of any Tesla feature," they said in the letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan.