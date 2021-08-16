US government opens formal investigation into Tesla’s Autopilot system
Today, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) launched a formal investigation into Tesla’s Autopilot system. Since January 2018, NHTSA has identified eleven crashes in which Tesla models of various configurations have involved. Most of these incidents took place after dark and the crash scenes encountered included first responder vehicle lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board, and road cones. Also, all these vehicles were confirmed to have been engaged in either Autopilot or Traffic Aware Cruise Control during the approach to the crashes.mspoweruser.com
