Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roxbury Township, NJ

Lake Hopatcong safety questioned by Roxbury mayor

By MIKE CONDON Editor
newjerseyhills.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROXBURY TWP. – A recent incident on Lake Hopatcong has Mayor Robert DeFillippo questioning if there are enough police on the lake, especially during busy weekends. “Last Wednesday, I joined our first responders and Councilman Shawn Potillo at the Lake Hopatcong Foundation offices at the beautifully restored Landing Train Station for a lake safety program,” the mayor said when the Township Council met on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

www.newjerseyhills.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopatcong, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Hopatcong, NJ
Government
Hopatcong, NJ
Crime & Safety
Morris County, NJ
Government
City
Roxbury Township, NJ
County
Morris County, NJ
Roxbury Township, NJ
Government
City
Jefferson, NJ
City
Mount Arlington, NJ
Roxbury Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
Morris County, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayors#Boating#The Township Council#Roxbury Fire#Ems#The Sheriff S Office#Patrols
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSNBC News

Biden says flights from Kabul have resumed, promises to get all Americans home

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Friday said "significant progress" had been made in getting Americans and allies out of Afghanistan as the White House grappled with the fallout from the chaotic mass evacuation. Biden said that after a "pause," evacuation flights had resumed out of Kabul, the capital. Two...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Mike Richards steps down as new 'Jeopardy!' host

Mike Richards, the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" who was tapped to succeed Alex Trebek as host of the venerable game show franchise, announced Friday he is stepping aside amid recent scrutiny over past comments about women, Jews and poor people. "I was deeply honored to be asked to host the...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban vow to be accountable, probe reports of Afghanistan reprisals

KABUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Taliban will be accountable for its actions and will investigate reports of reprisals and atrocities carried out by members, an official of the Islamist militant group told Reuters on Saturday. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added that the group planned to...

Comments / 1

Community Policy