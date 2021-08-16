Lake Hopatcong safety questioned by Roxbury mayor
ROXBURY TWP. – A recent incident on Lake Hopatcong has Mayor Robert DeFillippo questioning if there are enough police on the lake, especially during busy weekends. “Last Wednesday, I joined our first responders and Councilman Shawn Potillo at the Lake Hopatcong Foundation offices at the beautifully restored Landing Train Station for a lake safety program,” the mayor said when the Township Council met on Tuesday, Aug. 10.www.newjerseyhills.com
