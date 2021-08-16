Cancel
LEGISLATIVE UPDATE…No one is above the law: Representative Norma Kirk-McCormick

By Special For The Lazer
thelevisalazer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy now we are all aware that Governor Andy Beshear issued a statewide mask mandate for children over the age of two in public and private schools and child care settings. This kicked off a firestorm of protests from parents, school boards, and citizens who have grown weary of the Governor’s overreach. Frankly, as the person elected to craft laws on behalf of the people of the 93rd House District, I find myself wondering how this administration can consistently act like it is above the law.

