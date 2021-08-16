WATCH: Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office holds news conference on Deputy Proxmire's death

View more in
Kalamazoo County, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
Mecosta County, MI|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
Woman faces charges related to breaking into, setting fire to home in Mecosta County
Deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a 34-year-old woman on charges related to breaking and entering, arson and possession of meth.
South Haven, MI|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
Police sources: Deadly South Haven pier shooter was Paw Paw student who planned 2018 school attack
One victim is dead and another is injured after what police believe may have been a random shooting at the south pier in South Haven. Police say the shooter is also dead.
Grand Haven, MI|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
4 arrested in connection to armed robbery at Grand Haven T-Mobile store
Four people have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery earlier this week at the T-Mobile store in Grand Haven.
Kalamazoo, MI|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
Man in critical condition after being shot in Kalamazoo
A man is in critical condition after being shot in Kalamazoo early Saturday morning. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers say they responded to a shots fired call around 3:15 a.m. in the area of Belmont and Burdick. While searching for a scene, the victim arrived at a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
Wayland, MI|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
Man charged after damaging service panels
One man has been arrested and charged after damaging electrical wiring Wayland.
Muskegon, MI|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
Woman seriously hurt after being shot in Muskegon Township overnight
Police say a 39-year-old woman called 9-11 after being shot overnight in Muskegon Township. It happened just after 12:30 a.m. along Orchard Avenue on Thursday. Police say the woman was hospitalized in serious condition after calling for help.
Michigan State|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
Benton Harbor children receive new bikes from Michigan State Police
Two children in Benton Harbor have received new bicycles after their previous bikes were reported stolen, according to Michigan State Police.
Holland Township, NJ|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
Driver falls asleep and crashes into house in Holland Township
An 18 year-old reportedly fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a house and police believe alcohol may have played a role. It happened before 5:30 a.m. on Beeline between James and Felch streets in Holland Township on Friday.
Ionia County, MI|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
Tree trimmer in Ionia County rescued after dark
Firefighters helped a tree trimmer Thursday night who was stuck in a tree about 30 feet above the ground in Ionia County.
Cass County, MI|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
Motorcycle crash in Wayne Township leaves one hospitalized
One man has been hospitalized after a crash in Wayne Township.
Kalamazoo, MI|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
Shots fired into Kalamazoo home overnight
Police say several shots were fired into a Kalamazoo home overnight with seven people inside. It happened around 12:30 a.m. along Hawley on Thursday. According to Kalamazoo police, they received several reports of shots fired in the area. They arrested a 17-year-old on weapons and drug charges , but they don't believe the suspect was the one who fired the shots into the home.
Barry County, MI|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
Driver seriously hurt after crash in Barry County on Wednesday
Police say a driver was seriously hurt after a crash in Barry County Wednesday evening. It happened around 5:45 p.m. in the area of Adams and Bender in Thornapple Township. Police say the driver of a 2007 Ford failed to stop at the intersection and struck a 2003 Chevy traveling west.
Law Enforcement|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
Complaints against DPD jump 20%, but investigator shortage leads to delays
As complaints against Detroit Police officers jump 20% from last year, the office tasked with looking into officer misconduct is battling a severe staffing shortage.
Charlotte, MI|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
Charlotte man will stand trial for January's bomb threat at state Capitol
A man accused of making calls threatening to kill a state representative and issuing a bomb threat at the Michigan Capitol will go to trial.
Kalamazoo, MI|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
Mobile nuisance parties block roadways in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety impounded several cars after mobile nuisance parties blocked roadways and started fights Friday night into early Saturday morning. The initial crowd complaint was at the 500 block of Ada Street, but more crowds progressed throughout the night. Officers say the area of Ada and Woodbury and Florence and Burrell had many vehicles with people dancing on cars, blocking roadways, and fighting. KDPS began to impound vehicles that were participating in the mobile nuisance party and impeding traffic after giving numerous verbal warnings for the crowds to disperse.
Battle Creek, MI|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
2 pets die during house fire in Battle Creek
Two pets died in a Thursday night fire in Battle Creek, though all four people living in the house were able to escape.
Grand Rapids, MI|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
Government says cooperating Gov. Whitmer kidnapping suspect should get reduced sentence
Prosecutors in the alleged plot to kidnap and kill Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have asked the court to give one of the defendants in the case a significantly reduced sentence after he decided to testify on their behalf.
Indiana State|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
Multiple victims in shooting at Indiana manufacturing plant
The Clinton County Sheriff's Office confirmed it is investigating a shooting near the new NHK facility.
Lansing, MI|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
Lansing man arrested for Capitol riots was charged as high schooler with inciting a riot
A Lansing man who was arrested Tuesday on charges related to the Jan. 6 riots in Washington, D.C. was previously charged with inciting a riot when we was just 18 years old.
Comments / 0