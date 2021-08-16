This ‘Demonic’ film came together during the pandemic with high-tech tools and a low budget

Demonic is out this week, and we recently got to have a chat with director Neill Blomkamp about his first official foray into the horror genre. The film stars Carly Pope (Elysium), Chris William Martin (The Age of Adaline, Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem, The Vampire Diaries), and Michael Rogers (Siren, The Blacklist, Supernatural), and will utilize volumetric capture that turns actors into geometric objects. It makes for some crazy visuals, and in a film like the one Blomkamp is made, it adds to the terror. It is trippy to see, and he goes into great detail about the process of using this tech in the film. Watch our interview below.