After nine years of having a second home in Bozeman, it's finally time to part ways. It's probably one of the best moves we ever made when we decided to buy in 2012. I knew I wanted to buy a new home so it would be nice when it was time to sell. After working for the days getting the house empty and shined up, I strolled out to the street at sunrise on Saturday and took this picture. It was kind of sad knowing that it was time. It served its purpose helping to educate three kids and move them on to their next adventures. It provided them the kind of home that made it easier.