Spider-Man still coming to Marvel’s Avengers, Crystal Dynamics insist

Marvel has released an actual trailer for their upcoming NFT (Non-fungible token) collectibles sale, which is going to start this month. The first wave will be a set of Spider-Man NFTs, which this trailer attempts to market by showing fans how they can use their Spider-Man NFTs to photoshop a digitally animated version of the Web-Slinger into photo-real settings. Of course, when it comes to the crowd of collectors who will be pouncing on these Marvel NFTs, they probably don't care what the collectible does in any real-world sense - just "having it" (in the abstract sense that the word even applies to these digital collectibles) is all that really matters.