Spider-Man still coming to Marvel’s Avengers, Crystal Dynamics insist
Spider-Man has been a no show in Marvel’s Avengers after being originally scheduled to release in early 2021, but Crystal Dynamics insist that he’s not dead, just resting. Throughout the past year and a half that we’ve been through, we’re hardly surprised by delays to characters, DLC’s, or games entirely at this point, but usually, developers and publishers are a bit more upfront about what’s going on. Crystal Dynamics, however, didn’t get that memo for Spider-Man it seems.mspoweruser.com
Comments / 0