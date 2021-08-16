Seattle council approves bill limiting SPD’s use of less lethal weapons during protests

Washington state leaders are voicing support for a voting rights bill recently passed by U.S. House Democrats, which would enact sweeping changes to elections nationwide. The bill — dubbed the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act — would reimplement voting protections included in the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which were struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2013. That would include making it so changes to voting laws made in states with a record of restrictive practices would be subject to a review process from the Department of Justice.