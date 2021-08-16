Cancel
Seattle council approves bill limiting SPD’s use of less lethal weapons during protests

By MyNorthwest Staff
 10 days ago
The Seattle City Council has approved new limits on crowd control weapons for Seattle police. On a 7-0 vote, the Seattle City Council approved a new version of its crowd control ordinance. The ordinance restricts the use of less lethal options such as tear gas, pepper spray and flash bang devices, while totally banning the use of blast balls and a handful of other crowd control weapons.

