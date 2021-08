MotorTrend, in partnership with Discovery owned Eurosport, is offering fans in the U.S. and Canada every angle and hour of the most exciting, most celebrated automotive race in the world, the 24 HOURS OF LE MANS. Starting Saturday, August 21 at 9 AM EDT / 6 AM PDT, the MotorTrend App, the only subscription streaming service dedicated entirely to the motoring world, will house every hour of the 24 HOURS OF LE MANS including traditional, live flag-to-flag coverage, and a customizable, multi-camera viewing experience that takes fans inside the race like never before with multiple feeds and eight selectable race car dash cameras.