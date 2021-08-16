Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Gov. Baker ‘not considering’ new mask guidance

By State House News Service
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WR9vP_0bT6nvEu00

BOSTON — Despite the entirety of Massachusetts now experiencing “high” or “substantial” transmission of COVID-19, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday he had no plans to revisit his administration’s latest guidance for wearing masks indoors or in schools.

Baker was in Peabody on Monday morning with Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and several members of his Cabinet to announce $10 million in skills capital grants for educational institutions building programs to train high school students and adults for careers in advanced manufacturing, nursing, and other fields.

“I’m not considering changing the mask guidance at this time,” Baker said in response to a question about his recommendations for the use of masks even for people vaccinated against COVID-19.

Last week, all 14 counties in Massachusetts became territory where the Centers for Disease Control defines COVID-19 spread as high or substantial, which triggers a recommendation from the federal agency that all people wear masks in indoor public settings regardless of vaccination status. Baker has advised masks indoors only for those at higher risk from COVID-19 or who live with an adult that is unvaccinated or at a higher risk from the virus.

The governor said his administration continues to pay close attention to case counts, hospitalizations, and deaths from COVID-19, but believes Massachusetts is in a different category than other states because of its higher vaccination rate.

“You can’t look at the commonwealth of Massachusetts and look at our vaccination rate, our hospitalization rate and compare it to the rest of the country,” Baker said.

Baker also defended his approach to the reopening of schools next month, describing his administration’s “very strong recommendation” that younger students in grades K-6 who are not yet eligible for a vaccine and older students and adults who have not vaccinated wear masks indoors.

He said “hundreds” of vaccination clinics will be held in coordination with schools between now and the beginning of the new academic year to increase the vaccination rates among students 12 and older, but he said local school departments are best equipped to make decisions about mask mandates in their districts.

Download the free Boston 25 News app for up-to-the-minute push alerts

>> Complete Covid-19 vaccine coverage

RESOURCES:

- Complete local and national coronavirus coverage here

- Follow us on Facebook and Twitter | Watch Boston 25 NOW

- Download our free apps for your phone and smart TV

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 18

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
45K+
Followers
62K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Peabody, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
Peabody, MA
Government
City
Peabody, MA
Boston, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karyn Polito
Person
Charlie Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cabinet#Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Tropical Storm Henri expected to affect Massachusetts travel

BOSTON — State transportation officials urged the public to stay home as Tropical Storm Henri barrels toward New England. ”We are asking everyone to take this storm seriously. The impacts of this storm will be widespread,” said state Secretary of Transportation Jamey Tesler in a news conference with Gov. Charlie Baker Friday. “Due to the significant amount of rain and high winds, everyone in the state, if possible, should plan to be at home by Saturday night and to plan to stay at home on Sunday.”
Louisiana StatePosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

The Latest: Louisiana gov. urges parents to mask children

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is calling on parents to take seriously the coronavirus risks for children and to ensure students wear face masks. Schools that resumed classes this month already have reported more than 5,300 students and 750 employees who have tested positive for the virus. Those numbers are expected to grow larger.
Public HealthPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

The Latest: Germany sees steady rise in virus infection rate

BERLIN— New COVID-19 infections in Germany have reached their highest level in nearly three months amid a steady rise powered by the delta variant. The national disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, said Saturday that 51.6 new cases per 100,000 residents were reported over the last seven days. It’s the first time since May 25 that the infection rate has been above 50, but it has been increasing since hitting a low of 4.9 in early July.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

San Francisco businesses start checking proof of vaccination

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Greg Ryken showed up to his favorite lunch spot in San Francisco on Friday with an appetite and his vaccination record in hand. A manager at Sam's Grill and Seafood restaurant verified he was fully vaccinated against COVID-19, put him on a list of customers who have met the city's new requirement for future reference, and walked him to his table.

Comments / 18

Community Policy