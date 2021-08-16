Driving A BAC Mono On The Autobahn Looks Like A Lot Of Fun

Some special Ford Mustang models have been produced over the decades but when it comes to the Foxbody-generation, few Mustangs are more desirable than the Saleen SSC. While Saleen has most recently tried to establish itself as a car manufacturer in China, there was a time when it was a leading tuner for all kinds of performance cars, including the Mustang. With its SSC model, it modified the car’s 5.0-liter V8 with a larger 65 mm throttle body, fitted new upper and lower intake manifolds, ported heated, tubular steel headers, 1.7:1 roller rockers, and a Walker Dynomax low-restriction dual-exhaust system. These upgrades lifted the V8’s output to 292 hp and 325 lb-ft (440 Nm) of torque.