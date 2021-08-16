Cancel
You paid HOW much over asking? Tell us your wild housing market stories here

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve all heard about it by now: Houses are selling like crazy (and they have been for quite some time now), interest rates have been at all-time lows, and it seems like everywhere you turn, you learn of another wild real estate story. So, now we want to hear yours.

Real EstatePosted by
MarketRealist

The Real Estate Market Is Still Crazy—When Will Interest Rates Drop?

As the real estate market continues its unprecedented run, many aspiring homeowners have been left on the sidelines, frustrated. And rightfully so—getting into a home at this moment means capturing interest rates at their all-time lows, and they're a moving target. Emerging economic metrics move the needle up and down. The latest jobs report has sent mortgage interest rates up a bit, but when will they drop again?
BusinessCNBC

What the July inflation reports tells us about the housing market

(This interview as been edited for length and clarity.) Michael R. Englund, Principal director and Chief economist for Action Economics. The markets were looking at inflation reports for July and the markets are really sensitive to when we're going to see some turn in these rapid gains we've seen in prices on a month to month basis and also year to year. Many economists assume June or July would be the month where these year over year numbers we're finding peak and start to trend down. We did get some good news with CPI. A few of the components that have been rising most rapidly, airfares and used, cars plateaued. So it suggests that perhaps we're at the end of this transitory period, at least for those sectors. New car prices kept rising however, so that was a bad sign. And in general, a lot of the components are continuing to post gains. So we're probably near the turn not necessarily out. There are some good signals from CPI. Unfortunately, PPI came out the next day. We saw 1% headline and core gains following the same 1% gains last month. For the core, those were record gains for the headline, they are near records. A big chunk of the PPI report was the service sector. Service sector prices keep climbing. That's a real source of knowing what's happening in the service sector. We have financial markets where you contract goods, services are a little more murky. So the fact that those prices continue to climb suggests that we aren't out of the woods yet with these transitory price gains.
Real EstateInman.com

Ahead of Fed tapering reveal, mortgage lenders kept rates steady

Mortgage rates that jumped more than a week ago following a strong jobs report have held steady at those levels since, with 30-year loans remaining well below 3 percent, according to Freddie Mac’s weekly lender survey. “Mortgage rates stayed relatively flat this week,” Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sam Khater said...
Real Estatenationalmortgagenews.com

Fannie Mae again boosts forecast as refi mortgage market stays strong

Fannie Mae again increased its mortgage origination forecast for this year, with higher-than-expected refinancings and higher home prices more than offsetting a cut in home sales compared with its June projections. The government-sponsored enterprise's July economic outlook calls for $4.36 trillion in mortgage originations, with $2.52 trillion coming from refis....
Real EstateYubaNet

Report: Fintech Lenders – Not Banks – Dominate Mortgage Market, Regulations Must Catch Up

Fintech (financial technology) lenders, referred to officially as nonbanks, now dominate the home mortgage market in California and across the U.S., a new report from The Greenlining Institute finds. But these businesses are not subject to the same rules as banks, meaning their positive potential could be outweighed by risks of discrimination and threats to the stability of the financial system and housing market.
Real EstatePosted by
LatticePublishing

Real Estate Markets Expected to Grow the Most in the Next Year

The U.S. real estate market is reaching unprecedented heights. Over the past 18 months, home prices across the nation have shot up to levels unseen since the build-up to the 2008 financial crisis. In April 2021, the year-over-year growth of the Case-Shiller Index, the premier metric for housing prices, eclipsed 14.5% for the first time in its history.
Real Estatecalculatedriskblog.com

Comments on July Housing Starts

Earlier: Housing Starts decreased to 1.534 Million Annual Rate in July. Total housing starts in July were above expectations, however starts in May and June were revised up slightly. Single family starts increased in July, and were up 12% year-over-year. Starts declined at the beginning of the pandemic, and then...

