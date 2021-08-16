Cancel
Jada Pinkett Smith commits to a new makeover with a stunning tattoo!

By Daniel Neira
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 5 days ago

Jada Pinkett Smith is committed to give herself a stunning makeover, after changing her hair the iconic actress is now revealing her new sleeve tattoo!

The 49-year-old Hollywood star previously credited her daughter Willow for encouraging to change her look, and now she is going forward with her plan of getting more ink on her arm, starting with “the Divine Feminine journey within and without,” as she described on Instagram.

Jada recently shared a new photo of her new tattoo, and explained that she always said she “would get a sleeve at 60 but tomorrow is not promised,” so she has already started building her sleeve.

This isn’t the first meaningful tattoo Jada has, also getting matching tattoos with her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and her daughter Willow, done by celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo, who has also done some amazing designs for Selena Gomez , Justin Bieber , Miley Cyrus, Drake and Zoë Kravitz.

The three hosts of ‘Red Table Talk’ debuted their tattoos on their Facebook Watch series, unveiling beautiful lotus flowers that represent “spiritual enlightenment,” and as Willow said “from the bud to the blossom to the bloom,” expressing an spiritual journey for the three of them.

“I‘m the youngest, my mom is the middle, and Gam is the fully bloomed lotus,“ Willow shared.

