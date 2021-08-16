Cancel
Music

The Cure bassist Simon Gallup quits band: ‘Fed up with betrayal’

By Hannah Sparks
Posted by 
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimon Gallup, the bassist for The Cure, has quit the band after four decades. The 61-year-old musician announced his split in a brief statement on Saturday. “With a slightly heavy heart I am no longer a member of the Cure ! Good luck to them all,” he wrote on Facebook.”

Page Six

Page Six

