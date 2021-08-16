Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Tom Girardi’s Law Firm Is Selling Erika Jayne ‘Collectibles’ to Pay Creditors Amid Ongoing Bankruptcy Case

By Sarah Hearon
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Erika Jayne is indirectly helping her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s law firm pay off creditors. Girardi Keese is auctioning off memorabilia from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s singing career amid the former couple and the firm’s ongoing bankruptcy case.

Described as “Erika Jayne collectibles,” there have been 25 bids placed on signed magazine covers, framed photos of Erika, 50, and Tom, 82, and the Billboard plaque for her 2009 track “Roller Coaster.” The memorabilia is currently listed for $350.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cBs8q_0bT6mta500
Tom Girardi and Erika Jayne Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Us Weekly confirmed last month that Girardi Keese is selling “the firm’s office furniture, business machinery and equipment, as well as furnishings and decorations comprised of art, oriental rugs, sports memorabilia, wine, music memorabilia, statues, vintage law (and other) books, a vintage piano, a Cadillac DTS and much more” after Tom and Erika were accused of embezzling settlement funds meant for victims of a 2018 airplane crash.

The former attorney, who lost his law license in March after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and Dementia, previously testified in court that he didn’t have “any money” left. A judge ruled in July that his former clients can pursue a collections lawsuit against Erika to obtain the $11 million they are due from Tom.

The Bravo star filed for divorce from her husband of more than 20 years in November 2020. During season 11 of RHOBH, which is currently airing, Erika has maintained that she didn’t know anything about Tom’s alleged actions. While the Pretty Mess author hasn’t been charged with any crimes, she was named in the bankruptcy case and class action lawsuit amid allegations that Tom gave her company $20 million over the years.

“This was a long time coming, a long battle with someone whose personality has completely changed. Three years ago, he had a terrible, terrible head injury and there was a significant shift in his personality, his decision making and who he is,” Erika claimed during the August 4 episode. “There was a severe decline. And it comes down to simple things like there was no conversation. The conversations that I used to have with him — the back and forth — was no longer. The repetitive phrases, the forgetting what we were talking about. I would hear the same stories 10 times in one day. And if you said, ‘Oh, I remember that?’ … He would lay out on me, anything, with anger.”

While Erika’s costars began to question her stance during the August 11 episode, her close friend Lisa Rinna has come to her defense.

“I’ve known Erika a long time, I don’t think she knew anything. … Why would Tom Girardi tell Erika anything?” the actress said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen earlier this month. “The lawyers didn’t even know. That is how I feel, I’m going to stand by it. If I’m wrong, I’ll f—king deal with it.”

Listen to Here For the Right Reasons to get inside scoop about the Bachelor franchise and exclusive interviews from contestants

Comments / 20

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erika Jayne
Person
Lisa Rinna
Person
Andy Cohen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Collectibles#Cadillac#Rhobh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Calls Out Real Housewives Producers Cutting Alleged “Screaming Fight” Between Production And Erika Jayne

Erika Jayne really started showing cracks in her story during this week’s episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. And this even comes after Erika’s convoluted car crash story. Finally, Garcelle Beauvais showed up in the desert to ask Erika some real hard-hitting questions about her phony divorce. Erika claimed she had no idea how […] The post Lisa Rinna Calls Out Real Housewives Producers Cutting Alleged “Screaming Fight” Between Production And Erika Jayne appeared first on Reality Tea.
Celebritieswfav951.com

Erika Jayne Is Out for Blood on Twitter

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne got into a vicious spat on Twitter after a user called her police officer son Tommy Zizzo a “p***y”. The tweet-storm was launched after Bravo released a clip of Jayne talking about Zizzo and her legal trouble amid a split from husband Tom Girardi. A troll tweeted: “I will cry laughing if @erikajayne p—y son has to put the cuffs on this b***h. Karma at it’s sic finest.”
CelebritiesPage Six

How Yolanda Hadid helped Erika discover Tom’s alleged infidelity

Yolanda Hadid may not be a “Housewife” anymore, but she’s still helping the ladies in Beverly Hills. Erika Jayne claimed that she “never” looked through hubby Tom Girardi’s phone until she saw Hadid go through a divorce with David Foster in 2015 — which helped Jayne discover that Girardi had allegedly been having a “years-long” affair.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Kyle Richards Calls Out Lisa Vanderpump: ‘Give It A Rest’

More drama is heating up between The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ reigning queen, Kyle Richards, and former queen Lisa Vanderpump. Kyle Richards took to social media in response to Lisa Vanderpump’s recent tweet accusing Richards of trading stories for negative tweets about Lisa. The former Beverly Hills besties are...
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Star Erika Jayne’s Family Dragged To Court As Part Of Thomas Girardi’s Bankruptcy Investigation

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s brother-in-law has been ordered to appear in court and show up with Thomas Girardi’s financial books. According to court documents obtained by Radar, the federal court presiding over the once-respected lawyer’s bankruptcy signed off on Robert Girardi being deposed. Article continues below...
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Garcelle Beauvais Thinks Erika Jayne Didn’t Know Everything About Tom Girardi’s Alleged Embezzlement

Anyone else still reeling from the Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Jayne show down last week? I had to go back and watch again after learning about what really happened (allegedly) before the editing room did their thing with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills footage. Before my rewatch I was more confused than Kathy Hilton trying to dust up a kitchen floor. Anyone else? It […] The post Garcelle Beauvais Thinks Erika Jayne Didn’t Know Everything About Tom Girardi’s Alleged Embezzlement appeared first on Reality Tea.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Sutton Stracke Weighs In On Erika Jayne’s Mascara Running While She Was Crying Amid Divorce And Legal Issues

The heat is being turned up on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne. Erika’s husband, Tom Girardi, reportedly withheld $26 million dollars in settlement funds from his clients. The RHOBH star filed for divorce from Tom on Nov. 3, 2020. It was later alleged that the divorce was simply a way to hide assets. […] The post Sutton Stracke Weighs In On Erika Jayne’s Mascara Running While She Was Crying Amid Divorce And Legal Issues appeared first on Reality Tea.
CelebritiesPeople

RHOBH: Erika Girardi Angered by Garcelle Beauvais After 'Private Moment' About Ex Tom Is Revealed

The ongoing drama surrounding Erika Girardi's divorce is now impacting her relationships with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars. Wednesday's episode picked up with the RHOBH ladies continuing their La Quinta getaway at Kyle Richards' vacation home. The evening after Erika, 50, dropped major revelations about her soon-to-be-dissolved marriage from Tom Girardi, Garcelle Beauvais met up with Crystal Kung Minkoff at her hotel room before heading to dinner at Erika's.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Erika Jayne Confirms She Will Be At The Reunion; Explains Why She Didn’t Quit Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Where are we all at with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this season? It’s hard for me to decide what to feel. While watching Erika Jayne go down in flames is completely enrapturing, it took us eleven full episodes to finally get to some cast-mate call outs about her completely fraudulent existence.  Dorit Kemsely’s face said it all during […] The post Erika Jayne Confirms She Will Be At The Reunion; Explains Why She Didn’t Quit Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Producers Reportedly Prepared To Hand Over Unaired Footage Of Erika Jayne To Investigators In Tom Girardi Embezzlement Case

The ice queen of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is melting. Erika Jayne’s acting (or bad attempts at sincerity) aren’t going well. She wants yes men no matter what, even if the evidence isn’t looking good for her role in Tom Girardi’s embezzlement allegations. No wonder she’s set to go off on Sutton Stracke […] The post Real Housewives Producers Reportedly Prepared To Hand Over Unaired Footage Of Erika Jayne To Investigators In Tom Girardi Embezzlement Case appeared first on Reality Tea.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Erika Jayne Opens Up About Investing In Rinna Beauty

RHOBH fans want to know what’s the deal with Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne. The two seem cozy with each other, no matter what. They are friends until the end. Come hell or high water. Rinna won’t interrogate Erika about her embezzlement case. She left that work up to the castmates.
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine My Crown

'RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais Accused of 'Lying' on Erika Jayne

Garcelle did what we all needed her to during a recent episode of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills -- she grilled Erika Jayne about her ongoing legal case with her husband. Erika's husband, Tom Girardi, is accused of embezzling millions of clients from his wealthy (and not-so-wealthy) clients. Some of his clients were widows and orphans.

Comments / 20

Community Policy