83 people displaced after downtown GR apartment building catches fire

The owner of an apartment building that caught fire Sunday in downtown Grand Rapids is hopeful residents will be able to return to their homes Monday.

Fire crews had to use a ladder truck to put out the blaze atop the roof of the Ferguson Apartments.

No one was hurt, but authorities said 83 people living in the low-income based building have been displaced.

The fifth and sixth floors are not inhabitable at the moment, so the Grand Rapids Fire Department is working with the American Red Cross and other organizations to find temporary housing for those affected.

While most apartments weren't significantly damaged, city crews still need to inspect the building to make sure it's safe to return.

The owner of the building is "cautiously optimistic" that people will be able to make their way back inside at some point Monday.

Right now, crews are working to get the elevators back up and running.

GRFD says it is unclear what led to the fire. The incident remains under investigation.

