World

UN Security Council acting to suppress Afghanistan takeover by The Taliban

By Erica Thomas
Posted by 
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 4 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban takeover in Afghanistan continued Monday and the United Nations Security Council has been charged to do all it can to suppress the threat.

UN Security-General Antonio Guterres told the council to use tools to stop terrorism and guarantee human rights are respected. Some countries have already committed to sending support and U.S. President Joe Biden is planning to come back to Washington from Camp David Monday afternoon to address the situation.

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani left the country Sunday as the Taliban entered Kabul. The takeover led to mass chaos as civilians tried to leave. At least seven people were killed after trying to hang onto a military plane leaving from the tarmac at Kabul’s international airport.

The U.S. was set to pull out of Afghanistan completely in two weeks after two decades of training Afghan security forces and spending billions on the effort.

The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
