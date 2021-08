I believe some wars can’t be avoided, so I’m not a full-on pacifist, but guess I believe most wars can be avoided and most of those that can be, should be. In a short piece, persuasive to me, Marc Ash of Reader Supported News argues that the United States should never have invaded and tried to occupy Afghanistan. The 9/11 attacks were planned and committed by Saudis, led by Osama bin Laden, not by Afghans. Twenty years later, we end our Afghan military operation having accomplished little of lasting importance and with the Taliban returning to full power in Afghanistan.