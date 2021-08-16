Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Business in bloom: Green plants KIKA Flower Farm on the Island

By Andy Nystrom, News
Mercer Island Reporter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout a dozen chickens began squawking when Amy Green strolled near the coop at the MI Funny Farm on a recent afternoon. Green chuckled as she walked by. A few steps further and her eyes lit up while she pointed at the multitude of flowers in bloom down the hill. Beyond the entrance arches made of climbing roses in pinkish-yellow hues, there are rows of dahlias, amaranth, cosmos, snapdragons, sunflowers, zinnias and more.

www.mi-reporter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers And Plants#Kika#Plant#Gardening#Kika Flower Farm#The Mi Funny Farm#The Funny Farm#A Flower Bar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
AnimalsHigh Plains Journal

Caterpillars horn in on tomato plants

Several types of caterpillars damage tomato plants in Missouri, but the tomato hornworm and the tobacco hornworm usually get the most attention because of the prominent horn on the last segment of their bodies. These insects are big, green, and hungry, says University of Missouri Extension horticulturist Michele Warmund. Measuring...
Seattle, WAqueenannenews.com

Get Growing: The perfect time for planting fall veggies

Oh, Seattle. You do like to keep gardeners on the edge of their trowels. As an urban farmer of any scale, we wait and wait ’til the climate forces align to plant your summer crops — your tomatoes, peppers, squash and cucumbers. Maybe an heirloom French cantaloupe or pumpkin for the Type A’s.
Gardeningyourerie

Garden Moments: Pawpaw — North America’s Largest Edible Native Fruit

Nationally recognized gardening expert Melinda Myers helps everyday gardeners find success and ease in the garden through her Melinda’s Garden Moment television segments. Melinda shares tips that hold the key to gardening success, learned through her more than 30 years of horticulture experience. New Melinda’s Garden Moment web tips will be added throughout the growing season, so be sure to check back for timely, seasonal tips to help you be successful in your gardens!
GardeningHouston Chronicle

Master Gardener: Comfrey a nutrient-rich versatile plant

Comfrey (Symphytum officinale) is one amazing plant! It is an easy to care for perennial that dies back in the winter if temperatures fall below 30 degrees, but shoots up quickly and early in the warm season. Its versatility is one of its major attractions, and it makes a landscaping statement as a border plant. Comfrey is full of nutrients and minerals: Calcium, Potassium, Phospherous, Vitamins A, C, and B12. Therefore, it’s a great choice as a mulch and is a great compost activator. It is a useful food for poultry and livestock. Comfrey is not fussy about what type of soil it will grow in and will thrive in sun or shade.
AnimalsWilson County News

Lure slugs and snails in with a cup of suds

Calvin Finch is a retired Texas A&M horticulturist. Hear him on “Gardening South Texas” on KLUP 930 AM radio Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 2 p.m. Or, email him at reader@wcn-online.com.Q. Do beer traps really work to control slugs and snails? I want to try it instead of using commercial bait.
Creek County, OKsapulpatimes.com

Master Gardener: Preparing Plants for Heat

Our beautiful gardens and yards are certainly stressed due to the typical August heat. Even with the massive amounts of rain we had earlier in the season, many plants are now struggling. While we know precautions must be taken to protect ourselves, our loved ones… and our pets, our plants need our help as well. Some plants, like the Black-Eyed Susan (Rudbeckia hirta) thrive in these conditions. Many other plants and lawns are weakened though, and the growth stops as the plants strive to survive.
LifestyleWNCT

Best LED grow lights

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. LED grow lights are a must-have item for every indoor gardener, no matter what you’re growing. From house plants to vegetables, LED grow lights can help give your plants the light that they need without having to worry about cracking open the blinds.
Port Isabel, TXportisabelsouthpadre.com

Gardening: Flight of the whiteflies

Well it’s a good news / bad news report this week. The good news is that with the drier weather of the last few weeks some of the crops that we notice along our highways that have been so waterlogged with frequent heavy rains have started to dry out. In the case of the cotton crops, it looks as if some may grow to maturity and produce some cotton this year.
GardeningOne Green Planet

How to Convert a Lawn Into a Productive Garden

Lawns are getting a bad rap these days, and the truth is that it doesn’t have to be that way. The problem, perhaps, is that we have — as is oft the case — taken things a bit too far into the one-track mindset. While undoubtedly a huge patch of grass and little else is a complete energy, money, and resource sink, it doesn’t mean that our entire yard needs to be put to garden beds and dedicated to home food production. There is a happy medium that can provide food, biodiversity, and a place to spread a blanket out for a picnic.
GardeningPosted by
Popular Science

Soil tests are the secret to a bountiful home garden

This story originally featured on Field & Stream. Not using a soil test to prepare for planting is like not stretching before a workout. It’s risky and has a high likelihood of keeping you from reaching your goals. Whether you’re establishing a new plot or an area you’ve previously planted, a simple soil test can save you time and quite a bit of money on lime and fertilizer. If you’re new to food plots and anything like I was when I first started, you’re probably thinking, Whoa, I just want to plant some food to attract deer to my property; no need to get technical. Well, the good news is taking a soil test is one of the easiest parts of the entire food plot process, and it isn’t as technical as it sounds.
Florida StateDaily Commercial

From the Extension: The fun in creating naturalistic Florida landscapes

Designed and landscaped yards can create a sense of place around the home. Sweeping mounds of grasses and ground covers, winding paths and organic materials give gardens and landscapes a naturalistic feel. When plants, hardscapes, and decorations are thoughtfully chosen we can beckon Florida’s natural areas and make our homes...
GardeningVictoria Advocate

Nature Notes: Yellow flowerpot mushrooms pop up in planters

I recently came across a bright yellow mushroom in one of my planter pots. The bright sulfur yellow color caught my eye, and suddenly I was seeing the same mushroom all over the place; it was outside of stores, in my succulent garden, on the side of the road, and on my patio. Out of curiosity, I decided to do some research on this rampant little fungus.
GardeningFood52

The Very Best Flowers to Plant in the Fall

Even the best cared-for yard can look a little worn by the end of the summer when many plants are covered with powdery mildew, a widespread and easily identified plant disease (for reassurance, it does not kill the plant, it’s just unsightly). Planting some fall-blooming flowers for a fresh look is a perfect remedy to perk up your yard.
Lifestyleeriereader.com

Petal Yourself to the Port Farms Flower Festival

According to flower folklore, if someone gives you a dwarf sunflower, they probably adore you. If they give you zinnias (brightly colored, daisy-like sunflower cousins), they probably miss you. And if they give you a tall sunflower, they're probably really proud of themselves — so if you thank them, you're just playing into their ego.
Gardeninghoboken411.com

Indoor Flowering Plants Which Are Ideal for the Home

Indoor Flowering Plants Which Are Ideal for the Home. Many of us love to have blooms in and around our homes as they offer us many benefits. Not only do they brighten up the place and add a splash of color, but they can also help alleviate issues such as stress and help improve mood.
GardeningNebraskaTV

Melinda's Garden Moment: design a quilt garden

Create a unique garden inspired by a nearby botanic garden or arboretum. Here at Boerner Botanical Gardens they created a patchwork quilt of All-America Selections winning flowers and vegetables. These plants are tested nationally and proven locally to perform well in the backyard gardens and containers. Just like a fabric...

Comments / 0

Community Policy