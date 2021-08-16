Business in bloom: Green plants KIKA Flower Farm on the Island
About a dozen chickens began squawking when Amy Green strolled near the coop at the MI Funny Farm on a recent afternoon. Green chuckled as she walked by. A few steps further and her eyes lit up while she pointed at the multitude of flowers in bloom down the hill. Beyond the entrance arches made of climbing roses in pinkish-yellow hues, there are rows of dahlias, amaranth, cosmos, snapdragons, sunflowers, zinnias and more.www.mi-reporter.com
