The year 2020 produced a mass migration of business processes, enterprise software and internal workloads to AWS in a way that was previously unseen. In the world of data, organizations relied on the flexibility of the cloud to run infrastructure, authentication and analytic workloads at scale across a new distributed workforce. Sharing information became paramount to the success of the business, and one thing we learned is this: we can do almost anything, anywhere, and AWS can make it easier to do so. We saw a large movement of analytic workloads to the cloud, so let’s break down the kinds of migrations we saw last year and why you should care.