This website is now a Back 4 Blood and Holly stan account

By Alice Bell
rockpapershotgun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlright look. I know some of you don't want to believe this, but it turns out a bunch of people enjoyed the Back 4 Blood beta, and I was one of them. It is conceivable that I'm going to play it and write about it multiple times when it comes out. Sorry not sorry. Was the free open beta perfect? No, it was not. I feel for the people who had trouble getting online, or got disconnected. It seems that was most prevalent for console players, and therefore beyond my sight. But I sort of feel the clue is in the name: it was free, it was a beta, it was stress testing a game that still has a coupla months of tweaking to go (although arguably, it might have been better to wait to splash about that the game had gone gold until after the beta...).

www.rockpapershotgun.com

Video Gamesgamewatcher.com

Back 4 Blood System Requirements

These are the Back 4 Blood system requirements as shared by developer Turtle Rock Studios during open beta. Back 4 Blood's minimum system requirements remain shrouded in mystery at the moment, but will likely be revealed close to the game's October launch. It's PC-specific features include 4K resolution, an uncapped framerate, plenty of visual customization options alongside crossplay support.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to get more copper in Back 4 Blood

While people will always compare Back 4 Blood to Left 4 Dead, it does have quite a few differences from its predecessor. One of the most prominent additions to the newer game is the inclusion of an in-game shop. These are in every safe room and will allow you to purchase weapons, attachments, and quite a few more things. To purchase these items, you will need copper, which you will come across quite a bit. Here is how to get more copper in Back 4 Blood.
Video GamesGamespot

Back 4 Blood Is Big On Steam And Twitch Right Now

Back 4 Blood's first beta launched this week on multiple platforms, and even with it being limited, the player count on PC managed to crack Steam's top 10 list of the most actively played games. According to SteamDB, Back 4 Blood peaked at 88,403 players, an impressive number considering the more limited rollout of codes for the game on its first day.
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Hands-On Preview: Back 4 Blood Is Missing Something

When I played Back 4 Blood last December in its initial alpha, it felt a little.. off. Having aim-down-sights in a Left 4 Dead-style game felt clumsy, and gunplay, in general, was a bit limp. Combined with an AI game director that never stopped bombarding my team with zombies (sorry, Ridden) and our play session was short-lived. Fast forward to the latest beta. Have things improved?
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Back 4 Blood Matchmaking Failed: Is There a Fix?

Back 4 Blood's beta is live, and plenty of players are ready to have fun slaying zombies. For some players, however, they're encountering an issue that prevents them from playing online. The matchmaking error seems to be exclusive to Steam players, which means a large portion of the beta's player base might be missing out on plenty of action. For players struggling to get online, here are a few tricks to try that might help you get back online in the Back 4 Blood beta.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Back 4 Blood will not be getting a Versus Campaign mode

The Back 4 Blood beta launched yesterday and it’s proven to be tremendously popular, with players seeming to enjoy both the Campaign and the Versus mode. However, fans of classic Left 4 Dead will be upset to discover that developer Turtle Rock currently has no plans for a Versus Campaign mode.
Video GamesTVOvermind

Back 4 Blood Open Beta Will Be Launching Soon

Back 4 Blood will be coming this October and there is an open beta opening this month. Halloween season is starting to creep up and there is a list of horror games coming out this fall that are ready to correspond with the holiday. Back 4 Blood is one of the biggest horror titles that are in the pipeline and it has a lot of gamers pumped. Gameplay trailers have shown that this game is reminiscent of Left 4 Dead and it may confuse players into thinking that it’s a sequel. Well, technically it’s not an official sequel, but rather a spiritual successor. All of the original developers of Left 4 Dead started a new independent studio called Turtle Rock Studios and they are building Back 4 Blood from the ground up. Left 4 Dead was originally published by Valve and they still hold the rights to the title. So, the developers over at Turtle Rock Studio wanted to make something their own and craft a new game that reflects on what they do best, unleashing zombie destruction.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Back 4 Blood Best Cards Guide

The upcoming FPS, Back 4 Blood has already been creating waves amongst the gamers ahead of its release in October 2021, thanks to its Open Beta launch. The card system is an intricate feature in the game. Below, we aim to streamline everything you need to know about the Back 4 Blood Best Cards.
Video Gamesseasonedgaming.com

Bitcast 165 : Does Back 4 Blood Succeed?

In Bitcast 165 the guys discuss the Back 4 Blood beta and whether it recaptures the success of Left 4 Dead. They also discuss PlayStation’s sales success, the continued investment in the gaming industry by The Embracer Group, major upcoming releases, and more delays to 2022.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Does Back 4 Blood have cross progression?

While crossplay is a widely accepted function in many multiplayer games now, cross progression does not receive as much support. The idea is that if you have the game on multiple platforms, you can seamlessly hop on any platform you own it on and have all of your progress carry over with you. Back 4 Blood supports crossplay between PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, but does it have support for cross progression?
Video GamesNME

‘Back 4 Blood’ has an overzealous profanity filter

It seems like Turtle Rock Studios’ Back 4 Blood has an aggressive profanity filter, censoring not only swear words but also words like the only-profane-if-you’re-in-the-40s Hell and even the letter combination oo. During NME’s own time with the game, we encountered a Steam user with the name of F1 racing...
Video GamesNME

The ‘Back 4 Blood’ beta is a massive success on Steam

The Back 4 Blood closed beta has been a huge success with SteamDB detecting a concurrent player count of over 98,000 players yesterday. Given the game is only currently in closed beta, therefore restricting how many players are able to access it, this represents a huge number of players. It meant that the Back 4 Blood beta was the eighth most popular game on Steam for a time, fending off competition from more established names such as Rust, Grand Theft Auto V, and Apex Legends.
Video Gamessknr.net

Back 4 Blood Beta: PS5 Gameplay

I play FPS style games on a console as it is hard for me on a console controller. That being said; I think I did ok with this one and I think the KontrolFreek grip and stick caps helped as it did seem easier to control and offer greater accuracy. Anyway; here is what it looks like on a PS5 and you can compare it to the prior videos done on a PC with an EVGA 3070 RTX card.
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Back 4 Blood accidentally has racist zombies

With Back 4 Blood’s currently closed, soon to be open, beta underway, players are discovering that Turtle Rock Studio’s Ridden aren’t just problematic because they’re trying to eat your face. Zombies are often not seen as the most upstanding members of society, but throughout Back 4 Blood’s ongoing closed beta,...
Video Gamesfingerguns.net

Hands-On with Back 4 Blood Early Access – Want You Back, Want You Back 4 Blood….

How’s Turtle Rock’s latest multiplayer shooter coming together? We spent the weekend finding out.. Well, safe to say we’ve had a fun weekend. It’s been a while since we’ve had a game that we can all jump on with and play together. Thankfully, we were all lucky enough to get codes for the Back 4 Blood Early Access Beta and well, it’s been a cracking few days of getting to really know the game’s multiplayer campaign (and the PVP, of which we had a blast on and was uniformly terrible at).
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Back 4 Blood beta impressions — These filthy hands

Due to the game’s title, there was absolutely no question as to whether Back 4 Blood was a spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead. It’s made by that game’s original developer. As you’d expect, Back 4 Blood is also another game where four characters team up to make their way through different acts filled with zombies that require blasting. The game entered open beta last week, so I checked out the available content alongside our Editor-in-Chief, Cameron Woolsey. While the game still has a bit of roughness to be seen (it’s a couple of months out from release still), I think it’s clear that there’s a lot of potential for another compelling game.
Video Gamesgeekculture.co

The Complete Back 4 Blood Beginner’s Guide

When it comes to multiplayer affairs, few come close to the magical formula of Left 4 Dead. However, with the future of that particular franchise dead in the water (for now), Turtle Rock Studios is hoping to fill the gap with Back 4 Blood. Whether you are a seasoned zombie killer or a new Cleaner signing up for the end of days, here’s everything you need to know with Geek Culture’s Complete Back 4 Blood Beginner’s Guide!

