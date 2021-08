This installment of Black Enterprise’s Empathetic Modern Leaders Series sponsored by Lexus focuses on Kalilah Wright, the founder and CEO of MESS In A Bottle. Mess In A Bottle is an apparel brand that puts personalized, positive messages on shirts and clothing as well as handbags and onesies and packages them in a reusable bottle. Additionally, MESS In A Bottle helps new entrepreneurs figure out how to bring their business ideas to life through consultations, brand building, educational courses, and an accountability group that sets measurable goals and holds each other accountable.