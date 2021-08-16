Cancel
Norfolk, VA

Clerk allegedly shoots suspect trying to rob 7-Eleven, Norfolk police say

13News Now
13News Now
 4 days ago

Author's note: The video above aired on August 12, 2021.

A man was shot and killed Sunday night after he tried to rob a 7-Eleven store, the Norfolk Police Department said.

Around midnight, police responded to the store at 1713 Colley Avenue after a gunshot victim was reported.

Officers found Javier Garcia, 28, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Investigators think a clerk shot Garcia while he was trying to rob the store.

Police haven't shared the clerk's name.

Garcia was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The police department said detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

