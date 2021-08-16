Cancel
Madonna announces ‘career-spanning partnership’ with Warner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wF008_0bT6mQB800

Madonna has announced that she has formed a “career-spanning’ new record deal with Warner Music Group and will release deluxe versions of many of her “landmark” albums.

The news coincides with the pop icon’s 63rd birthday today (16 August). Madonna was previously signed to Warner Music Group from 1982 to 2007, before signing a three-album deal with Universal’s Interscope Records.

The new partnership, which launches in 2022 to mark Madonna’s 40th anniversary in music, will see the release of “an extensive series of catalogue releases” including personally curated deluxe versions of some of her most famous albums.

Madonna said in a statement: “Since the very beginning, Warner Music Group has helped bring my music and vision to all my fans around the world with the utmost care and consideration.

“They have been amazing partners, and I am delighted to be embarking on this next chapter with them to celebrate my catalogue from the last 40 years.”

Her longtime manager Guy Oseary said the deal would “bring to fruition what so many of Madonna’s incredible fans have been patiently for: a celebration of her groundbreaking caalogue.”

Along with the new deal, Madonna is releasing a documentary, Madame X, on Paramount+ in October. It will follow her during her 2019 tour for her album of the same name.

