The federal government has officially made a historic move by declaring its first-ever water shortage at Lake Mead, one of the Nation's largest reservoirs by volume. Now, several businesses, homeowners, specifically Arizona farmers can expect to see staggering cuts to their water supply by 2022. The system is said to impact neighboring states like Arizona, Nevada, and California. A total of 40 million people out on the west depend on this water supply. Resident Senior Fellow and Western Region Director at the State Affairs, Steven Greenhut, joined Cheddar to discuss more.