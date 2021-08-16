BTS Is Finally Releasing Their ‘MOTS ON:E’ Concert DVD, So Here's What To Know
Good news, ARMYs! Almost a year after BTS performed their Map Of The Soul ON:E virtual concert last October, the group is finally releasing their full two-day performance on DVD. It was a one-of-a-kind show featuring new songs, solo tracks, and sub-unit stages, which is why everyone has been itching to rewatch it. Since it’ll likely sell out due to high demand, I suggest purchasing your copy of BTS' Map Of The Soul ON:E DVD ASAP.www.elitedaily.com
Comments / 0