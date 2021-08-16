World-class breakdancers are gearing up to become Olympic athletes in 2024

On July 25, the German field hockey player Nike Lorenz stepped onto the pitch at the Tokyo Olympics wearing what at first appeared to be standard-issue fare: a white tank top, a sports skirt, and a pair of shoes with rubberized soles for extra traction. But where her teammates wore knee-high white socks striped with the colors of the German flag, Lorenz’s was topped with a rainbow-colored band. It might have missed the eyes of most, but Lorenz’s subtle statement in support of LGBTQ+ rights was the result of weeks of speculation and hand-wringing by the International Olympics Committee (IOC), the organization that oversees the Games. Eventually, they decided to revise their infamous Rule 50 and grant Lorenz permission to wear it.