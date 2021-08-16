Cancel
World-class breakdancers are gearing up to become Olympic athletes in 2024

By Keith Nelson Jr.
Mic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBreakdancing is the most popular element of hip-hop which still resembles its 1970s start. Breakdancing cyphers still feature DJs scratching breakbeats, Kangol hats in the audience and dancers shuffling their feet like they're in hip-hop's earliest film Wild Style, released in 1983. When the Olympic Games take place in Paris, France in 2024, hip-hop history will be made as breaking will be an official Olympic competition for the first time in the artform's 40-plus year history. For 17 years before the international Olympic Committee (IOC) recognized breaking as an Olympic sport, Red Bull has been putting on intentionally revered breakdancing competitions called Red Bull BC One Cyphers. Before breakdancing had its Olympics spot, Red Bull gave it its Super Bowl.

www.mic.com

