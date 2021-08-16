Cancel
College Sports

College Football World Reacts To The College GameDay News

By Andrew Holleran
The Spun
 4 days ago
Another College GameDay destination has reportedly been decided on. According to a report from the Capital Gazette, ESPN’s college football pregame show will be heading to Annapolis in Week 2. Navy is set to host Air Force on Sept. 11. It’s the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks this year....

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

