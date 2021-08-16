Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Rebel Heart: How Madonna Revolutionized Live Concerts

By Mark Elliott
udiscovermusic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were signs – even at the very start. The New York clubs had given Madonna Louise Veronica Ciccone a decent grounding in basic stage technique, but 1985’s Virgin Tour, drawing more frenzied attention week after week during its limited stateside trek, had originally been designed for theatres – not the arenas the star was now packing out with ease. Luckily, she proved a fast learner on those big stages, and those first live dates delivered flashes of the legendary showmanship that would continue to captivate audiences in the decades ahead.

www.udiscovermusic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Rebel Heart Tour#Dance Moves#Virgin Tour#Christian#Time#Drowned World Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Family Relationshipstalesbuzz.com

Madonna Poses With ALL 6 Children Together In Rare Group Photo – LOOK!

Madonna is usually flanked by shirtless backup dancers on Instagram — but in her latest snap, the superstar was seen posing with a different posse: her children!. On Wednesday, the Like a Virgin singer shared pics from her epic 63rd birthday celebration in Italy — one of which saw her posing with all six of her children: Lourdes Leon, 24, Rocco Ritchie, 21, David Banda, 15, Mercy James, 15, and 8-year-old twins Estere and Stella Ciccone.
Musicwfav951.com

Madonna To Celebrate 40th Anniversary With Reissue Campaign

Madonna and Warner Music Group announced a milestone, career-spanning global partnership that includes a new agreement for her entire recorded music catalog. According to a press release, the pact includes 17 studio albums plus singles, soundtrack recordings, live albums, and compilations. The new deal includes the launch of an extensive...
Musicinterviewmagazine.com

It’s Madonna‘s Birth-Week—Let the Music Play

——— Every year on August 16th, the queers, the girls, and the allies unite to mark the birth of one Madonna Louise Ciccone. 2021 has been a standout year for Madame X, whose much-discussed Pride celebration in New York City—you just had to be there—pushed her decades-long commitment to allyship with the LGBTQIA+ community still further (she also schooled a certain rapper who posted vicious comments about victims of HIV/AIDS). This week, M announced that she was celebrating the 40th anniversary of her 1982 recording debut by inking a new deal with Warner Music, her original label. The agreement includes the reissue of a number of albums and compilations—still undisclosed— all curated by the Material Girl herself.
Theater & Dancekiss951.com

20 Times Madonna Showed How Youthful She Is On Instagram

Madonna is 63 years old today, but the Queen of Pop doesn’t look or act her age — in the best way possible. The “Papa Don’t Preach” singer is still making music, she’s involved with human rights activism and she smokes weed on Instagram. We have compiled our favorite posts from the mother of six that have us in awe of her youth.
Musicskiddle.com

Tubular Bells: Live In Concert

The spectacle will mark the 50th anniversary of Tubular Bells, the debut studio album by English multi-instrumentalist, composer and songwriter... This event occurred in August 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. The spectacle will mark the 50th anniversary of Tubular Bells, the debut studio...
Musicmix929.com

LadyLand: Christina Aguilera to headline queer music festival

Christina Aguilera continues to demonstrate her LGBTQIA+ allyship with a headlining performance at the LadyLand Festival. The outdoor queer music and Pride party event takes place in Brooklyn, New York at the Brooklyn Mirage and Kings Hall on September 11. The event was started in 2018 by Ladyfag, a New York City-based performer and events producer.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Reba McEntire Revisits Her Past For ‘Revived Remixed Revisited’ Box Set

Reba McEntire has announced the October 8 release of the three-part box set Revived Remixed Revisited. The themed collection sees the country superstar presenting new takes on some of the most-loved songs in her stellar career. Revived features some of McEntire’s biggest hits as they have evolved in her ever-popular...
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Normani Eyes Collaborations With Beyonce & Rihanna

Normani may have just nabbed a strong debut on the Billboard Hot 100 with her new single ‘Wild Side,’ but that hasn’t stopped her from pounding the promotional pavement in support of the Cardi B assisted cut. The singer’s latest stop was Hot Radio Maine, where she sat down with...
MusicPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Lorde Drops Rooftop Performance Of 'Stoned At The Nail Salon'

Lorde dropped a new music video ahead of her third album, Solar Power, set to release later this month. The video features a new rooftop performance of her latest single "Stoned At the Nail Salon," which was shot on in July and includes longtime collaborator and producer Jack Antonoff. She has previously released two rooftop performance videos for "Solar Power."
MusicRolling Stone

Metallica Drop Live Rendition of ‘Of Wolf and Man’ From 1993 Concert in Germany

Metallica have teased yet another track from their massive 30th anniversary Black Album reissue project, a live recording of “Of Wolf and Man.”. The track was taken from Metallica’s May 22nd, 1993 show in Mannheim, Germany, and it opens with James Hetfield delivering a delightful dedication: “This one goes out to all you fucking crazy animals out there — you’re all gonna let loose tonight!”
Musicmixmag.net

Jungle to livestream new album ‘Loving In Stereo’ on Friday

‘Loving In Stereo’, Jungle’s highly anticipated third studio album is due for release on Friday, premiering as a livestream worldwide. On August 13, the electronic duo hailing from London will follow their second album - ‘For Ever' - three years after its release. The exclusive livestream set will begin at...
MoviesNME

Seven films that have inspired K-pop music videos in 2021

As an industry, K-pop wears its global influence on its sleeves. This year’s biggest hits from South Korea find their roots in anything from hip-hop to Afrobeat, city pop to R&B – and the crop of music videos reflect this far-reaching inspiration. Videos on this list appear to pull from films made in Hong Kong to Hollywood, with genres running the gamut from brooding romance and neo-noir to intergalactic sci-fi and horror. These references make clear the impact film can have on the stories we tell – even across oceans and artforms.
MusicNYS Music

Indie-Pop Musician Spencer Barnett releases “Dancing” Music Video

Spencer Barnett, rising indie-pop genius from Brooklyn, has just released a new music video for his catchy single, “Dancing.” The video features groovy moves from Spencer and a unique color palette that makes it delightful to both the eyes and the ears. “Dancing” is written and produced by Barnett alongside...
MusicETOnline.com

Rising Pop Artist Grace Gaustad Talks New Music and Friendship With Mentor Mariska Hargitay (Exclusive)

Rising indie artist Grace Gaustad is gearing up to release her debut album, BLKBX: wht r u hding, into the world. The highly anticipated project is set to release on Sept. 10, but the 19-year-old has been gifting fans ahead of the multi-format concept album's debut by releasing original songs and music videos every week leading up to the big day, including Friday's release of "Jupiter."
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Tiwa Savage Recruits Amaarae For New Song, ‘Tales By Moonlight’

Fresh from her critically acclaimed fourth studio album Celia―named one of the 10 Best Albums of 2020 by Time Magazine, multiple award-winning Afrobeat star Tiwa Savage has made a triumphant return with the release of “Tales By Moonlight,” which features Amaarae. “Tales By Moonlight” is the first official single from...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

The Specials Announce New Covers Album, ‘Protest Songs 1924-2012′

The Specials who enjoyed a triumphant 2019 with the release of the critically acclaimed Encore, their first ever number 1 album, coming 40 years after they exploded onto the music scene and launched the 2 Tone movement, make a very timely return with the release of their brand new album Protest Songs – 1924 -2012. Released on September 24 through their new label Island Records, the album features twelve singular takes on specially chosen protest songs across an almost 100-year span and shows The Specials still care, are still protesting and are still p_d off!

Comments / 0

Community Policy