Rebel Heart: How Madonna Revolutionized Live Concerts
There were signs – even at the very start. The New York clubs had given Madonna Louise Veronica Ciccone a decent grounding in basic stage technique, but 1985’s Virgin Tour, drawing more frenzied attention week after week during its limited stateside trek, had originally been designed for theatres – not the arenas the star was now packing out with ease. Luckily, she proved a fast learner on those big stages, and those first live dates delivered flashes of the legendary showmanship that would continue to captivate audiences in the decades ahead.www.udiscovermusic.com
