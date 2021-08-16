Rebel Heart: How Madonna Revolutionized Live Concerts

——— Every year on August 16th, the queers, the girls, and the allies unite to mark the birth of one Madonna Louise Ciccone. 2021 has been a standout year for Madame X, whose much-discussed Pride celebration in New York City—you just had to be there—pushed her decades-long commitment to allyship with the LGBTQIA+ community still further (she also schooled a certain rapper who posted vicious comments about victims of HIV/AIDS). This week, M announced that she was celebrating the 40th anniversary of her 1982 recording debut by inking a new deal with Warner Music, her original label. The agreement includes the reissue of a number of albums and compilations—still undisclosed— all curated by the Material Girl herself.