Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Jamie Lee Curtis Will Break A Major Franchise Record In Halloween Kills

By Scott Campbell
wegotthiscovered.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Carpenter’s Halloween was Jamie Lee Curtis’ first-ever movie role, and while the iconic slasher is one of the horror genre’s most famed efforts, it almost saw the young actress typecast as a scream queen from the off. In fact, Curtis made six consecutive movies that featured either serial killers or the supernatural before she finally branched out by trying her hand at comedy in Trading Places.

wegotthiscovered.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lee Curtis
Person
David Gordon Green
Person
John Carpenter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Kills#Halloween Ii#Terror Train Road Games
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesWBAL Radio

Jamie Lee Curtis reveals, "pride as our son became our daughter Ruby"

In an interview with AARP magazine, Jamie Lee Curtis revealed that her 25-year-old child with acclaimed director Christopher Guest is transgender. With their daughter's permission, Curtis made the revelation to the magazine. "We have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby," the Halloween series star,...
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Jamie Lee Curtis reveals her 25-year-old child is transgender

Jamie Lee Curtis has revealed that her younger child, with husband Christopher Guest, is transgender. The Halloween actress, 62, shared in an interview with AARP Magazine that she and her husband “have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby." Curtis, who said she had the...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Halloween Kills’ Michael Myers Reveals Deleted Scene That Makes Jamie Lee Curtis Sound Super Badass

It’s a good time to be a horror fan, as the genre has been seeing a steady stream of success for a number of years. Beloved properties have returned to theaters in the process, including 2018’s massively successful Halloween sequel. And Halloween Kills’ Michael Myers actor James Jude Courtney recently revealed a deleted scene that makes Jamie Lee Curtis sound super badass.
MoviesComicBook

Friday the 13th: All 12 Jason Voorhees Horror Movies Ranked

Debuting in 1980, the original Friday the 13th cashed in on the slasher craze of the late '70s and birthed one of the most iconic villains in all of horror movie history, Jason Voorhees. More than 40 years later, Jason and his battered hockey masks rank him as one of the seminal figures of cinema, up alongside Michael Myers and Freddy Krueger, as well as the Universal Monsters like Dracula and the Wolf Man.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

13 Crazy Behind-The-Scenes Secrets From Classic Horror Movies

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. While you may have fond memories of the most thrilling moments from your favorite classic horror movies (such as the original Halloween from 1978 or the Oscar-winning The Exorcist), when is the last time you thought about the effort that went into creating these frightful experiences? Despite being one of the most influential and successful film genres, horror does not always get the appreciation it deserves, especially when you consider the passion, patience, technical mastery, and even suffering the cast and crew endure for the sake of a good scare. You may never look at some of the best horror movies the same way again after learning these shocking behind-the-scenes facts, starting with a clever trick used in one of history’s most iconic shockers.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Halloween Kills Feels Oh So Close As Jamie Lee Curtis Shares First Look At Billboards For The Sequel

A ton of movies were delayed last year, as a result of either closed theaters or delayed sets. This includes Blumhouse’s highly anticipated slasher Halloween Kills starring Jamie Lee Curtis. Fans can’t wait to see Curtis back as Laurie Strode for two more installments, and Halloween Kills has never felt so close as she shared the first look at billboards for the sequel.
CelebritiesDelaware County Daily Times

Jamie Lee Curtis urges people to 'live a present life'

Jamie Lee Curtis has urged people to "live a present life". The 'Halloween' star - who has been sober for over two decades after struggling with addiction - has revealed some words of wisdom she has learned herself over the past 22 years. She said: "Try to stay out of...
TV & VideosMovieWeb

The Halloween Connection to A Nightmare on Elm Street You Never Knew Existed

A new YouTube video from Horror's Hallowed Grounds host Sean Clark reveals the story of how he learned of the interesting connection between the iconic horror movies Halloween and A Nightmare on Elm Street. Several years ago, Clark was the first person to discover that Michael Myers stalked Laurie Strode in the same house where Freddy Krueger would terrorize Nancy Thompson years later. And the discovery came about by pure chance, thanks to a piece of furniture.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Halloween Kills’ Michael Myers Reveals His Favorite Kills From Blumhouse’s Previous Sequel

As far as horror franchises go, few are quite as beloved and iconic as Halloween. As such, fans were thrilled when Michael Myers returned to theaters with David Gordon Green’s 2018 sequel. That movie broke records and kickstarted a new trilogy, which will continue this October with Halloween Kills. And Michael Myers actor James Jude Courtney revealed his favorite kills from Blumhouse’s previous sequel.
MoviesMovieWeb

The Exorcist Trilogy Is Coming from Halloween 2018 Director with Star Ellen Burstyn

The Exorcist is getting a new trilogy of sequels with at least one star from the original movie on board to return. On Monday, it was announced that Universal and Peacock are teaming up with Blumhouse and Morgan Creek to revive The Exorcist with David Gordon Green (Halloween 2018) directing. Oscar nominee Leslie Odom Jr. is also set to star with Ellen Burstyn returning to reprise her Oscar-nominated role from the original movie.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Halloween Kills Clip Features John Carpenter’s Chilling New Song

Countless film projects were pushed back last year, with studios hoping for a solid box office performance once moviegoers started returning to theaters. Horror fans were bummed when Halloween Kills was delayed a full year, although David Gordon Green’s slasher is nearly upon us. And a new clip features John Carpenter’s chilling new song for the sequel.
Books & Literaturehorrornewsnetwork.net

Novelization Of Upcoming ‘Halloween Kills’ On The Way

In case the big-screen frights of Halloween Kills aren’t enough for you, a novelization of the next entry in the iconic horror franchise will be in bookstores in time for (you guessed it) Halloween. Horror and fantasy author Tim Waggoner has translated the cinematic terrors of Halloween Kills into a...
Wilmington, NChorrornewsnetwork.net

Michael Myers Strikes Pose In ‘Halloween Kills’ Image

A photo of Michael Myers holding a bloody knife is worth a thousand words–and Ryan Freimann, one of the producers behind the much-hyped Halloween Kills, understands that concept. Freimann this week revealed a behind-the-scenes image of the seemingly indestructible slasher on the set of the upcoming film, as reported by...
Moviestreblezine.com

John Carpenter announces Halloween Kills soundtrack

Legendary horror director and composer John Carpenter has announced the upcoming release of the soundtrack to Halloween Kills. On October 15, the soundtrack—made in collaboration with his son Cody Carpenter and composer Daniel Davies—will be released on Sacred Bones Records, the same day that the latest film in the Halloween franchise will be released. The trio have shared the first piece of music from the soundtrack, titled “Unkillable,” which you can hear below.
MoviesNME

‘Jakob’s Wife’ review: blood-spattered black comedy with a vampiric twist

Just a week ago, we poured scorn on Shudder’s vampire-movie-with-a-twist Bleed With Me; partly for its glacial pace, mostly because ‘vampire movie with a twist’ is one of the most dispiriting phrases in the horror movie world. Therein lies a doomed attempt to put a stamp on a genre that ran out of steam some time around the second Twilight film.
Moviesspoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Halloween Kills: John Carpenter Releases First Track From Film Score, Unkillable

Although John Carpenter isn't directing the next installment in the long running Halloween franchise, he's still producing the score for the film. The music remains an integral part of the series as Carpenter continues to prove he's a master at creating music for the horror genre and beyond. He's teamed up with his son Cody Carpenter and his nephew Daniel Davies to write the score for the upcoming sequel. Even though the movie won't hit theaters until Halloween, they've released a first track called Unkillable. Check it out here at The Movie Sleuth.

Comments / 1

Community Policy