Jamie Lee Curtis Will Break A Major Franchise Record In Halloween Kills
John Carpenter’s Halloween was Jamie Lee Curtis’ first-ever movie role, and while the iconic slasher is one of the horror genre’s most famed efforts, it almost saw the young actress typecast as a scream queen from the off. In fact, Curtis made six consecutive movies that featured either serial killers or the supernatural before she finally branched out by trying her hand at comedy in Trading Places.wegotthiscovered.com
Comments / 1