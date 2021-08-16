Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL preseason: Former Vols' update

By Ken Lay
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3najPc_0bT6m2KB00

The first full week of the National Football League’s 2021 preseason has concluded.

With the regular season looming, several former Volunteers are vying for roster spots around the league.

Some are veterans, while others are trying to make the cut for the first time. Others are auditioning to earn jobs for new teams.

A pair of former Vols played in the Hall of Fame game as Joshua Dobbs and Cameron Sutton made their preseason debuts for Pittsburgh against the Cowboys on Aug. 5.

Former Vols’ stats for Week 1 are listed below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tSohO_0bT6m2KB00
(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WZOgy_0bT6m2KB00
Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VAUgT_0bT6m2KB00
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ABGop_0bT6m2KB00
Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1txmHO_0bT6m2KB00
Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K1pzu_0bT6m2KB00
(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jq2hE_0bT6m2KB00
(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lh0kG_0bT6m2KB00
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c5Uud_0bT6m2KB00
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d3Qyu_0bT6m2KB00
Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sAq0u_0bT6m2KB00
Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WRjHY_0bT6m2KB00
Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bu0pj_0bT6m2KB00
Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WUYS7_0bT6m2KB00
(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05PmU2_0bT6m2KB00
Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TVcYA_0bT6m2KB00
Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=429hcV_0bT6m2KB00
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

29K+
Followers
60K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Preseason#National Football League#Cowboys#Volunteers#American Football#The Hall Of Fame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Aaron Rodgers’ Fiancée Shailene Woodley Says the NFL Quarterback is Teaching Her a ‘Whole New World’

Shailene Woodley said Aaron Rodgers is teaching her the game of football, but it’s not going great. At least, she said, she enjoys watching him play. Woodley was on Late Night with Seth Meyers earlier this week when the topic came up. The Divergent actress said there has been a big learning curve in understanding what’s happening on the field. Even though her fiance, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, hasn’t pressed her to watch his games.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Terrell Owens News

Terrell Owens hasn’t played for an NFL team since 2012, but the Hall of Famer still believes he has what it takes to compete at the professional level. During an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Owens had a message for anyone who thinks his playing days are long gone.
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs Linebacker Has Scary Message About Tom Brady

Tom Brady has been telling Father Time to take a hike for the better part of a decade. But a recent statement from one of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates about how he’s playing now is almost scary. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Buccaneers linebacker Devin White declared that...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bruce Arians Has A Scary Admission On Antonio Brown

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of the 2020 season. After some uncertainty at the start of the offseason, Brown re-joined the Bucs for a second year, and head coach Bruce Arians is excited for how he looks now. Speaking to...
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
Posted by
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Reportedly Landed A New Job

Veteran NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has reportedly landed a new job – out of the league. According to a report from NFL Network, the former top NFL Draft pick has accepted an analyst job with ESPN. Griffin, 31, was reportedly being pursued by multiple networks. The New York Post...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Washington Football Team Name News

We’re getting closer and closer to the Washington Football Team finally announcing its new name. The franchise has reportedly cut its options down to three. The rebranding of the WFT has been a long time coming. There is no set date for when the new moniker will be announced, but logic tells us the organization will want to have one in place in plenty of time for the 2022 season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni provides scary update on Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni provided an update on quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was scratched from Thursday’s preseason game due to an illness. The Philadelphia Eagles were set to take on the New England Patriots in their second game of the preseason. Shortly before the game started, the Eagles announced that quarterback Jalen Hurts would not play due to an illness, paving the way for Joe Flacco to get the start. Reports indicated that the illness was not COVID-19 related shortly after the announcement, and an update was provided right after the game.
NFLYardbarker

Terrell Owens open to NFL return at age 47, believes he can still play

Terrell Owens was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018, the honor coming eight years after he last appeared in an NFL game. With the 2021 season closing in, the 47-year-old believes he could return if given an opportunity. A third-round pick in the 1996 NFL Draft,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Dallas Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing A New Kicker

The Dallas Cowboys are set to sign a new kicker ahead of their third preseason game this weekend, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. During a press conference on Wednesday head coach, Mike McCarthy indicated that the team plans to sign free agent kicker Lirim Hajrullahu. The 31-year-old worked out for the team on Tuesday and now appears to be getting a real shot with the Cowboys.
NFLPopculture

Terrell Owens Hints at Return to NFL at 47 Years Old

Terrell Owens is ready for an NFL comeback. The Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver recently spoke to TMZ Sports and revealed that he's "100 percent" sure he can still play in the league despite being 47 years old and not playing in an NFL game in over 10 years. He said he wants a team to sign him and give him a chance to play for the 2021 season.
NFLPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Joe Buck on 'Field of Dreams,' NFL, 'Jeopardy!' | SI Media Podcast

Episode 352 of the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, hosted by Jimmy Traina, features an interview with Fox Sports's Joe Buck. The veteran play-by-play broadcaster shared behind-the-scenes details on the Field of Dreams game between the Yankees and White Sox, Kevin Costner's involvement in the telecast and what it was like to call the game.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 Buccaneers first-stringers in danger of losing jobs ahead of 2021 NFL season

Coming into the season as NFL champions and aiming to repeat in the 2021-22 NFL season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have become the first champion in NFL history to bring back all 22 starters from their Super Bowl-winning team. Having said that, there are a few players on this deep and dynamic Super Bowl-winning Bucs squad who are in danger of losing their starting spot before the upcoming season.
NFLchatsports.com

‘Obsessed’ Bears LB Roquan Smith wrecks offenses with his mind

There were times over Roquan Smith’s first two years with the Bears when they weren’t sure exactly where his career was headed. They should know by now. He is next in the franchise’s succession of great inside linebackers, and is the prototype every team wants: A cerebral, every-down player who can ruin everything for an opposing defense. He has elite strength and speed at the position, and he has the mind to decipher what opposing offenses want to do before they snap the ball.

Comments / 0

Community Policy