NFL preseason: Former Vols' update
The first full week of the National Football League’s 2021 preseason has concluded.
With the regular season looming, several former Volunteers are vying for roster spots around the league.
Some are veterans, while others are trying to make the cut for the first time. Others are auditioning to earn jobs for new teams.
A pair of former Vols played in the Hall of Fame game as Joshua Dobbs and Cameron Sutton made their preseason debuts for Pittsburgh against the Cowboys on Aug. 5.
Former Vols’ stats for Week 1 are listed below.
