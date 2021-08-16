'Don't Breathe 2' Sets off Social Media After Flipping the Switch on Villain

Creative collaborators since their early days making short films in Uruguay, writer/director Fede Álvarez and co-writer Rodo Sayagues became household names to horror fans with their ultra-violent and surprisingly excellent remake of Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead in 2013. When the duo’s follow-up, Don’t Breathe his cinemas in 2016, it became a high-grossing sleeper hit and is widely regarded as one of the best horror efforts of the decade. Now, with Sayagues in the director’s chair for the first time, Don’t Breathe 2 continues the story of “The Blind Man” aka Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang) who, picking up years after the first film, is caring for a girl named Phoenix (Madelyn Grace) when a band of mysterious intruders brings violence again to his doorstep. Rue Morgue sat down with Sayagues and Álvarez to discuss their creative partnership, how they sought to build upon the first film, and what they make of the social media uproar surrounding the impending release.