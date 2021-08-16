'Don't Breathe 2' Sets off Social Media After Flipping the Switch on Villain
Don't Breathe 2 opened in theaters on Friday, and it has set off social media users by flipping the switch on the original film's villain. Don't Breathe (2016) was written and directed by Fede Alvarez, and follows a group of young criminals breaking into the home of a blind man named Norman Nordstrom, played by Stephen Lang (Avatar), who is rumored to be hoarding his wealth. What they find, however, is a war veteran skilled at protecting his own, but hiding a disturbing secret that left audiences stunned. (Please Note: Movie Spoilers Below.)popculture.com
