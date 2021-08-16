Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Don't Breathe 2' Sets off Social Media After Flipping the Switch on Villain

By Stephen Andrew
Popculture
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't Breathe 2 opened in theaters on Friday, and it has set off social media users by flipping the switch on the original film's villain. Don't Breathe (2016) was written and directed by Fede Alvarez, and follows a group of young criminals breaking into the home of a blind man named Norman Nordstrom, played by Stephen Lang (Avatar), who is rumored to be hoarding his wealth. What they find, however, is a war veteran skilled at protecting his own, but hiding a disturbing secret that left audiences stunned. (Please Note: Movie Spoilers Below.)

popculture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Lang
Person
Sam Raimi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flipping#Ai#War Veteran#Messofanego#Criticaloverlord#Criticaloverlo3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Avatar
Related
Moviesbaltimorenews.net

How Do You Watch Don't Breathe 2 for free At-home

Sony's 2016 film Don't Breathe was a sleeper hit in the horror genre that was produced by horror legend Sam Raimi (also of 2004's Spider-Man 2 fame). The film grossed over $157 million from a mere budget of $10 million. Don't Breathe explored the thrilling story of a blind army...
Moviesthefancarpet.com

Don’t Breathe 2

Don’t Breathe 2. The sequel is set in the years following the initial deadly home invasion, where Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang) lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him. TRAILER. DIRECTOR. Rodo Sayagues. WRITER. Fede Alvarez, Rodo Sayagues. COMPANY. Sony Pictures Releasing. GENRE. Horror, Thriller. CERT.
Moviesmoviehole.net

Win 1 of 10 in-season passes to Don’t Breathe 2

Thanks to Sony Pictures Releasing, Moviehole has 10 x double passes up for grabs to DON’T BREATHE 2, In Cinemas from August 26. DON’T BREATHE 2 is set in the years following the initial deadly home invasion, where Norman Nordstrom lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him.
MoviesThrillist

The Grisly Horror Sequel 'Don't Breathe 2' Messes With Your Expectations

By putting Stephen Lang's villainous character at the center, the new installment plays a tricky narrative game. When the slick home invasion thriller Don't Breathe arrived in theaters back in 2016, it took great pleasure in toying with audience expectations about sympathetic characters and notions of poor taste. For his follow-up to the ultra-bloody, ultra-brutal 2013 Evil Dead remake, an exercise in gory excess, filmmaker Fede Álvarez constructed a stripped-down, single-location suspense tale about a group of thieves robbing the home of a mysterious blind veteran, played with muscular menace by Avatar's Stephen Lang. What began as a tense, violent Home Alone narrative slowly transformed into a far more disturbing story of rape and revenge, one that managed to make over $150 million at the box office, the type of hefty sum that virtually demands a retread sequel.
Moviesrue-morgue.com

Rodo Sayagues & Fede Álvarez Discuss “Don’t Breathe 2”

Creative collaborators since their early days making short films in Uruguay, writer/director Fede Álvarez and co-writer Rodo Sayagues became household names to horror fans with their ultra-violent and surprisingly excellent remake of Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead in 2013. When the duo’s follow-up, Don’t Breathe his cinemas in 2016, it became a high-grossing sleeper hit and is widely regarded as one of the best horror efforts of the decade. Now, with Sayagues in the director’s chair for the first time, Don’t Breathe 2 continues the story of “The Blind Man” aka Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang) who, picking up years after the first film, is caring for a girl named Phoenix (Madelyn Grace) when a band of mysterious intruders brings violence again to his doorstep. Rue Morgue sat down with Sayagues and Álvarez to discuss their creative partnership, how they sought to build upon the first film, and what they make of the social media uproar surrounding the impending release.
MoviesCollider

Stephen Lang on ‘Don’t Breathe 2,’ the ‘Avatar’ Sequels, and Why He Tends to Stay in Character on Set

With director and co-writer Rodo Sayagues and co-writer Fede Álvarez’s Don’t Breathe 2 opening in theaters this weekend, I recently spoke about Stephen Lang about making the sequel to the huge hit from 2016. If you’re not aware, the first Don’t Breathe was made for around $10 million, and it went on to gross an impressive $157 million at the worldwide box office. In the sequel, which takes place several years after the first film ended, Norman Nordstrom (Lang) is living a quiet life with a new daughter figure (Madelyn Grace) when his past sins catch up to him. As you can imagine, you’re going to get plenty of action-horror sequences that feature brutal and bloody violence. Don’t Breathe 2 was produced by Sayagues, Álvarez, Sam Raimi and Robert Tapert.
Moviesrue-morgue.com

Movie Review: Double blind largely pays off in “DON’T BREATHE 2”

Starring Stephen Lang, Madelyn Grace and Brendan Sexton III. To those concerned that the trailer for DON’T BREATHE 2 gives away all the best moments, let me reassure: It only gives away about half the best moments. But seriously, the sequel sufficiently recaptures the gritty, nasty style of its predecessor while adding some fresh wrinkles of its own, even as a few of them strain credibility in the home stretch.
MoviesSFGate

The 'Don't Breathe 2' Sound Team on Using the Intensity of Silence

In “Don’t Breathe 2,” now playing in theaters, Stephen Lang returns as the blind man and former Navy SEAL Norman Nordstrom, who is harboring a terrible secret about his wicked ways. He uses his other senses to enhance his abilities, fighting off those who challenge him. Separated from the home...
Moviesmetaflix.com

Don’t Forget To Breathe While Watching The Chilling Trailer For ‘Don’t Breathe 2’

The latest trailer for Sony’s “Don’t Breathe 2” has just been released. Here we get a closer look at this sequel installment in the series, which takes place 8 years after the first film’s events. The sequel, once again, sees The Blind Man faced with a house invasion, only this time, he’s fending for his life against a group of intruders. Bent on protecting an 11-year-old child he’s seemingly raised on his own. The Blind Man will rely on his non-visual senses to stop the intruders and protect the one he loves.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

How Stephen Lang Turned ‘Don’t Breathe’ Villain Into a Protagonist

[This story contains light spoilers for Don’t Breath 2]. Five years ago, Don’t Breathe star Stephen Lang unveiled The Blind Man, a terrifying villain who terrorized a group of young people who break into his house and discover darker secrets than they could have imagined. The project earned a massive $157 million globally on a $10 million budget, and almost immediately, director Fede Alvarez and his co-writer Rodo Sayagues started talking about sequel ideas. Soon they pitched Lang the premise of The Blind Man becoming the central figure in the sequel, and the actor approved of the creative decision right away. When...
MoviesDen of Geek

Don’t Breathe 2: The Inside Story of the Blind Man

This article contains Don’t Breathe 2 spoilers. In 2016, Don’t Breathe introduced the world to the terrifying world of the Blind Man. Played by Stephen Lang, the violent vet turned his murderous survival instincts on a trio of burglars after they broke into his house in the hope of finding the money they needed to escape their depressing lives. As if his near-supernatural strength and ability to destroy flesh and bone weren’t enough, the final act of the movie revealed a grotesque secret.
Movies/Film

‘Don’t Breathe 2’ Review: A Sequel That Tries New Things, Unsuccessfully

That killer blind man is back – and this time, he’s a hero!. Don’t Breathe 2, the sequel to 2016’s surprise hit Don’t Breathe, is an oddity – a sequel that doesn’t seem to grasp what made the first movie interesting. In the first film, some young thieves broke into the house of a blind man thinking they were in for an easy score. Unfortunately for them, the blind man, AKA Norman Nordstrom, was something of an unstoppable killing machine. He can’t see, but all his other senses are heightened, and he uses them to brutally murder people. He may not have worn a mask, but he was a slasher for all intents and purposes – like Michael Myers in Halloween.
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

Don’t Breathe 3: Everything We Know

‘Don’t Breathe 2’ is an intense thriller film that serves as the sequel to the critically acclaimed 2016 film ‘Don’t Breathe.’ Directed by Rodo Sayagues, the follow-up film is a delightful mixture of horror and thriller genres with some brutal action sequences. Set eight years after the events of the first film, it revolves around the blind military veteran Norman Nordstrom, whose adopted daughter, Phoenix, is abducted by a group of criminals.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Don’t Breathe 2: What Fans Are Saying About The Horror Sequel

Another horror movie already? Heck yeah! It’s actually been a solid summer for fans of scares and frights, and don’t worry, they’ll keep coming as we transition into spooky season in the coming months. After some other recent releases from the genre, like Old and The Forever Purge, there’s another exciting summer movie in Don’t Breathe 2. It follows Fede Alvarez’s 2016 horror movie that became a surprise favorite at the time. So what do fans think about the sequel?

Comments / 0

Community Policy