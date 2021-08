The sky hasn’t fallen completely yet for the Boston Red Sox during the second half of the season. But it’s getting a lot closer to Earth than it was a few weeks ago. The team has now dropped nine of its last 11 games and finds itself in the uncomfortable position of fighting desperately to keep a playoff spot it once comfortably held. Not only are the Red Sox currently four games behind the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays, but they also have the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays beginning to nip at their heels in the standings.