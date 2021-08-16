LAUSD students return to classrooms with mask-wearing, COVID testing requirements in place

Hundreds of thousands of LAUSD students returned to classrooms Monday, with mask-wearing and weekly COVID-19 testing mandated for all pupils, teachers and staff.

While the year will be a stark contrast to 2020, when all learning was done remotely, the district returns to full in-person instruction in the shadow of growing concerns about the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 that has sent L.A. County case numbers and hospitalizations soaring in recent weeks.

In a back-to-school speech last week, interim Superintendent Megan K. Reilly said the new school year comes as people look to "retake the reins" of their lives from COVID. But the virus will be unforgettably present as classes resume.

Apart from mask-wearing , regular sanitizing on campuses and physical distancing encouraged, all students and staff will also be required to undergo weekly COVID testing, regardless of their vaccination status.

Once school starts, periodic testing will be conducted during the school day at select campuses by mobile teams. Tests are free and results come back in 12 hours.

Many district families flocked to some of those locations over the weekend to get the test done.

One parent told Eyewitness News she was nervous about her child heading back to class, but understands returning is inevitable.

"They feel like they're being made to go and I hate to say it, but they are," said Pebbles Collier. "But I think we all have to be prepared to move on...As long as they get COVID tests every week, we should be able to go along with the flow."

All LAUSD employees will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 15, the interim superintendent said.

The LAUSD is the second-largest school district in the nation, behind only New York.

Though the majority of LAUSD students will go back for in-person instruction, the district says about 12,500 students opted for online learning this semester - that's only 3% of the district's student enrollment.