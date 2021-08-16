Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

LAUSD students return to classrooms with mask-wearing, COVID testing requirements in place

By Jade Hernandez
Posted by 
ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OHXlQ_0bT6lsf900

Hundreds of thousands of LAUSD students returned to classrooms Monday, with mask-wearing and weekly COVID-19 testing mandated for all pupils, teachers and staff.

While the year will be a stark contrast to 2020, when all learning was done remotely, the district returns to full in-person instruction in the shadow of growing concerns about the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 that has sent L.A. County case numbers and hospitalizations soaring in recent weeks.

In a back-to-school speech last week, interim Superintendent Megan K. Reilly said the new school year comes as people look to "retake the reins" of their lives from COVID. But the virus will be unforgettably present as classes resume.

Apart from mask-wearing , regular sanitizing on campuses and physical distancing encouraged, all students and staff will also be required to undergo weekly COVID testing, regardless of their vaccination status.

Once school starts, periodic testing will be conducted during the school day at select campuses by mobile teams. Tests are free and results come back in 12 hours.

Many district families flocked to some of those locations over the weekend to get the test done.

One parent told Eyewitness News she was nervous about her child heading back to class, but understands returning is inevitable.

"They feel like they're being made to go and I hate to say it, but they are," said Pebbles Collier. "But I think we all have to be prepared to move on...As long as they get COVID tests every week, we should be able to go along with the flow."

All LAUSD employees will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 15, the interim superintendent said.

Meanwhile, all LAUSD employees must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15, or face possible termination without an approved medical or religious exemption.

The LAUSD is the second-largest school district in the nation, behind only New York.

Though the majority of LAUSD students will go back for in-person instruction, the district says about 12,500 students opted for online learning this semester - that's only 3% of the district's student enrollment.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
56K+
Followers
7K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Lausd#Covid#Lausd#Eyewitness News#City News Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Pennsylvania StateWFMZ-TV Online

Pennsylvania teachers' union supports universal masking in schools

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s largest teachers’ union told districts to adopt universal masking policies if they want to keep schools open for in-person instruction all year long. Rich Askey, president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association, made the call in a news release Wednesday as districts across the state...
Los Angeles, CANBC Los Angeles

Students, Teachers Ready to Return to LAUSD Campuses

Hundreds of thousands of Los Angeles Unified School District students will return to classrooms on Monday, with mask-wearing and weekly COVID-19 testing mandated for all pupils, teachers and staff, and with all district employees now required to be vaccinated. "I think all of us know inside that this year will...
Superior, WIDaily Telegram

Superior elementary students will be required to wear masks indoors

The Superior School Board on Monday, Aug. 16, approved a back to school plan that includes reuniting classes that were separated into cohorts last year and requiring masks for students in grades Pre-K-6 in indoor settings. Masks will be optional for students in grades 7-12, but required on all district...
Collegestownsquaredelaware.com

UD, WilmU, DelTech to require students to wear face masks in fall

The University of Delaware, Wilmington University and Delaware Technical Community College have changed their face mask policies for fall. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently recommended both the vaccinated and unvaccinated wear masks indoors, especially in areas where the Delta variant is spreading rapidly. “To protect everyone...
Athens, ALThe Decatur Daily

Athens students required to wear masks in school, on buses

Athens City Schools Superintendent Beth Patton said Friday afternoon the district will require employees, students and visitors above age 2 to wear masks inside school buildings. Passengers and drivers must wear masks at all times on school buses, she added in a news release. “As your superintendent, I am charged...
Henderson County, KYPosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Henderson County Schools Announce They Will Be Requiring Students and Faculty to Wear Masks

As summer break is wrapping up and kids are heading back to school, there's a lot of people wondering what this school year will look like. Things have been beyond weird, and a bit of a struggle since March of 2020 as we all try to figure out how to navigate this pandemic. Kids are all gearing up to go back to school around the tri-state (and some already have) and many are wondering how the masking situation will be handled. Today (August 9th) we now know how Henderson County Schools will be handling masking. They announced they will be making it mandatory for students and staff to wear masks.
Madison, WIWEAU-TV 13

COVID-19 testing required for unvaccinated UW Madison students, staff

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin- Madison students and employees who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus will be subject to weekly COVID-19 testing starting Aug. 30, officials announced Wednesday. The regular testing requirement will also apply to those who have not shared proof of their COVID-19 vaccination with...
spectrumnews1.com

LAUSD teachers prepare for return to classrooms as delta variant spreads

Given the past year, Arianna Doykos sees plenty of reason to celebrate. "I personally didn't set up my room as much then, when we came back in the spring, and now it's really exciting to sort of move everything I've been storing in my apartment," said the kindergarten teacher. Doykos...

Comments / 0

Community Policy