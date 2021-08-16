Cancel
INTERVIEW: Gina Bradley, Founder of Paddle Diva, Combined Her Skills and Passions to Create the “Perfect Storm” Business

By Sydney A. Braat
Hamptons.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe East End is known for many things, but especially its unparalleled ocean and bay access that provides opportunities for aquatic activities. Local entrepreneur, Gina Bradley, founded Paddle Diva in 2009, an alternative form of exercise that taps into a beloved feature of the Hamptons. Bradley traveled and lived around the world and pursued her passion of fitness in a variety of sports like SCUBA diving and windsurfing. She is no stranger to the world of water and fitness. Most strikingly, Bradley has found success as a mother, businesswoman, entrepreneur, and philanthropist.

