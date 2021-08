James “Jimmy” Felarise, 83, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Galliano passed away on Friday August 13, 2021. Visitation will be held at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano on Tuesday, August 17th from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and resume at the funeral home on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until funeral time. Funeral Services wil be held at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery.