CDC estimates more than a million people have received unauthorized booster shots, AstraZeneca. FDA approval later this year, and more in this week's roundup of Covid-19 news. HHS on Thursday announced it is requiring more than 25,000 health care workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Health care workers and research staff at the Indian Health Service, National Institutes of Health, and the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps will be required to get vaccinated. "Our number one goal is the health and safety of the American public, including our federal workforce, and vaccines are the best tool we have to protect people from Covid-19, prevent the spread of the Delta variant, and save lives," Xavier Becerra, HHS secretary, said. (Doherty, Axios, 8/12)